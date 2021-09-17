Where is Netflix series Sex Education filmed?

Sex Education filming locations: where is the Netflix show filmed, and was it in the UK?

Sex Education season three is *finally* here, and we couldn't be more excited to get re-acquainted with our favourite gang.

The comedy-drama, which first aired on Netflix in 2019, tells the story of a group of teenagers at the fictional Moordale High School.

Otis (played by Asa Butterfield) and his classmate Maeve (Emma Mackey) decide to set up an underground sex education business at school, with Otis using the knowledge he's gained from his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Sex Education season three is officially here. Picture: Netflix

The show has proved hugely popular among viewers and critics alike, and we can't wait to see what the third instalment has in store.

The cast are mostly British, but Moordale has elements of both UK and US schools - and it is never explicitly revealed where the show is set.

Here's your need-to-know on the filming locations used.

A number of Welsh locations were used to film Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Where is Sex Education filmed?

The show was filmed mostly in South Wales, with Caerleon campus, formally one of the buildings at the University of Wales, Newport, used for scenes at Moordale.

Caerleon campus was used to film school scenes. Picture: Netflix

Many scenes of the show were filmed in the Wye Valley and Forest of Dean, in the England / Wales border.

Browns Stores is located in Llandogo, just south of Symonds Yat, and the route where Eric and Otis ride to school is located just over the border into Gloucestershire.

Where is the Sex Education house located?

Jean's house is located in Wye Valley. Picture: Netflix

Fans of the show will be aware that Otis' house is set in a stunning country location with gorgeous mountainous views. The house, a Scandinavian B&B named The Chalet in Symonds Yat, is located in Wye Valley, and really does offer the unbelievable terrace views.