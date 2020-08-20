Boy, 9, donates his 2ft long hair to children with cancer after having first haircut

20 August 2020, 10:53

Reilly Stancombe was inspired to grow his hair by footballer Gareth Bale
Reilly Stancombe was inspired to grow his hair by footballer Gareth Bale. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Reilly Stancombe from Essex said he hopes his hair will 'make a lot of people happy'.

Nine-year-old Reilly Stancombe has had his hair cut for the first time ever.

The little boy, from Essex, has been growing his hair for years and is now donating his cut locks to The Little Princess Trust.

His hair will be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair to cancer.

Reilly has also raised a massive £3,300 for the charity after setting up a GoFundMe page.

Reilly Stancombe had never had a haircut before
Reilly Stancombe had never had a haircut before. Picture: PA
Reilly Stancombe, 9, says he loves his new hair
Reilly Stancombe, 9, says he loves his new hair. Picture: PA

The little boy, who said he was inspired by footballer Gareth Bale, appeared on Good Morning Britain this week with his mum Daisy Canny.

He said on the show: "I wanted to give it away to the people that had cancer and I saw lots of kids fighting cancer who didn't have any hair."

He added: "I really hope this will make a lot of people happy."

Reilly raised a massive £3,300 for the Little Princess Trust as well as donating his hair
Reilly raised a massive £3,300 for the Little Princess Trust as well as donating his hair. Picture: PA

Mum Daisy said that Reilly had always had long hair, with it reaching shoulder length when he was a toddler.

She said that later he wanted to keep growing it like footballer Gareth Bale, which is how he ended up with 2ft long locks.

Reilly confessed he was scared about having the chop, but now says he "loves" his shorter style.

Reilly's mum Daisy Canny looked so proud the moment his hair was chopped off
Reilly's mum Daisy Canny looked so proud the moment his hair was chopped off. Picture: PA

Talking about the moment he was handed his hair, Reilly said: "I didn't think it was actually that long, then when I looked at it, it was massive.

"It felt weird to see it not in my hair, and to be in my hand."

