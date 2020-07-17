Captain America sends personal message to boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack

By Alice Dear

Captain America actor Chris Evans told the little boy he was a 'hero' in the special message.

Bridger Walker was hailed a hero earlier this week when it was revealed he had saved his younger sister from a dog attack.

Now, six-year-old Bridger, from the US, has received a message from one of his own heroes.

Captain America's Chris Evans sent Bridger a video message this week, commending him for being so "brave and selfless".

Bridger's aunt shared the video, and the little boy's reaction, on her Instagram account, which has now been viewed a massive 1.7 million times.

READ MORE: Boy, 6, hailed a hero after saving little sister's life in horror dog attack

Chris Evans told Bridger he was a 'hero'. Picture: Instagram/Nikki Walker

In the footage, Captain America says to Bridger: "Hey Bridger, Captain America here.

"I read your story and heard what you did, now I'm sure you've heard a lot of this over the past couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you're a hero."

"What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you."

Chris went on to tell him that he was sending him an authentic Captain America shield.

He added: "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you, hang in there. I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I have seen, I don't think there is much that can slow you down."

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, told Bridger he was 'brave and selfless'. Picture: Getty

Bridger and his sister were at a friend's house when the young boy stood in front of a dog that was charging at his sister.

He was bit on the face "several times", according to his aunt's social media post, before grabbing his sister's hand and helping her run away.

Nicole, the aunt, said that Bridger had later said: "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

He later received 90 stitches and is now resting back at home.

READ MORE: Autistic boy, 7, becomes overnight YouTube star after sister launches candid appeal