Royal Mail confirm start of Sunday delivery service trial for major retailers

12 March 2021, 09:14 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 09:17

Royal Mail will be trialling a Sunday delivery service
Royal Mail will be trialling a Sunday delivery service. Picture: Getty
By Alice Dear

Royal Mail will be trialling a new service that allows parcels to be delivered on Sundays.

Royal Mail have confirmed the start of a Sunday delivery service.

At the moment, customers can expect to receive their parcels between Monday and Saturday, however, Sunday has always been void.

Royal Mail are bringing the service into place for major retailers
Royal Mail are bringing the service into place for major retailers. Picture: Getty

Now, Royal Mail will matching Amazon with their delivery service, offering Sunday delivery to certain retailers.

Royal Mail boss Nick Landon said: “The UK already trusts us to deliver their purchases six days a week quickly and conveniently.

"Now, for the first time, our posties will be doing the same thing seven days a week."

Royal Mail bosses say that the pandemic has 'reset so many customer expectations' on deliveries
Royal Mail bosses say that the pandemic has 'reset so many customer expectations' on deliveries. Picture: Getty

He continued: “The last year has reset so many customer expectations and the desire for even more convenient and even more ­frequent parcel deliveries has certainly been one of them.

“We always listen to our customers, both senders and recipients, and the ask here was clear: we love what you do Monday to Saturday, so please do the same on a Sunday.”

Royal Mail are yet to reveal which major retailers will be offering the Sunday delivery service
Royal Mail are yet to reveal which major retailers will be offering the Sunday delivery service. Picture: Getty

It has not yet been confirmed which 'major retailers' will be included in the Sunday delivery service.

