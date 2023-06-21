'Rude passenger blocked me from boarding a busy train - so I ruined his trip'

By Naomi Bartram

Taking to Mumsnet, a woman explained how she was disrespected while waiting for the last train home.

A woman has asked for advice after she opened up about her horrible train journey recently.

The anonymous Mumsnet user explained she was waiting for the last train home on an extremely busy platform.

Taking to the platform, she wrote: "I arrived at the platform, it's mobbed - last train from the city. I position myself close to the boundary line.

“One man stood beside me also close to the boundary for getting on the train. The rest of his group stood back but regardless it's impossible to say where carriage doors will stop.”

She went on to say that she was standing to his left, and the train stopped with the doors close to his right.

“He walked to the door then made a big show of letting everyone to his right on first holding his left arm out behind him to block me or anyone else on his left,” she continued.

“Everyone to his right boarded, he then walked on, positioned himself beside the only remaining table for four then began nodding and pointing to his own group of people behind me."

But the woman wasn’t having any of it, and noticed one spare seat with his group of friends.

She continued: "I walked onto carriage, ignored him pointing to the table to people behind me and sat down at the table for four.

"His three companions came behind me and the four of them began sitting down, standing up, staring pointedly at me, offering each other a seat, staring at me again - all the while the seats around them disappearing.

“One of their party could have sat alone. I'm now surrounded by three seated passengers glaring at me and one stubbornly standing passenger."

Asking for advice, the woman said: "Am I being unreasonable to think if they wanted to sit down they should have made it their business to board and find seats instead of expecting everyone else to acquiesce to their 'manners' and wait to see what seats they deemed available?"

Explaining why she opted to sit at the table and not in the empty two seater, she added: "They feel so enclosed, I'd hate to be on the inside of some drunk strange man."

People were quick to comment, with one writing: "Well done you - what a d** he was."

Someone else wrote: "Sounds like he had given himself the role of being in charge of the carriage.”

While a third added: "That's very odd behaviour. I can't understand what he was thinking! He made the choice to have a low chance of sitting together by delaying his boarding. That's entirely on him."