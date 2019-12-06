Employment lawyer issues warning that you could be fired for misbehaving at your Christmas work party

6 December 2019

Ensure you're still employed the day after the Christmas work party by following these rules
Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Christmas work parties are in full swing, but make sure you don’t pay the ultimate price for being too wild.

With Christmas just around the corner, work Christmas parties up and down the UK are starting.

Whether they’re in the office, at a local pub or at a bar, everyone has the opportunity to dance, have a few drinks and celebrate the year’s hard work.

READ MORE: You can get fined £5,000 for singing too loudly in your car, experts warn

However, you could pay the ultimate price following your Christmas party if you misbehave, employment lawyer Priya Cunningham warns.

Priya, an employment lawyer at Watermans Solicitors, said that while you are at a work Christmas party you are still technically on “company time”
Picture: Getty

Talking to the Daily Record, Priya, an employment lawyer at Watermans Solicitors, said that while you are at a work Christmas party you are still technically on “company time”.

She explained that employer’s have to remember their reputation and the “damage” to their business that can be caused by “employee’s conduct on a night out”.

She said: “Bosses are also vicariously liable for their employees’ actions. If an employee assaults someone on a night out, leaving them with a life changing injury - such as brain damage - the employer may also be liable for their actions.

“It’s important to get advice from our employment law specialist if you’re facing the sack after your Christmas work do.”

Christmas work parties are in full swing, but make sure you don’t pay the ultimate price for being too wild
Picture: Getty

Of course, a lot of companies will encourage you to have fun and let loose at the Christmas party, but there are several things you should not do to avoid receiving a warning from your employer, or even the sack.

Priya recommends not doing the following:

Engaging in acts of violence: Becoming violent after drinking at showing aggression

Breaking health and safety rules: Forgetting to lock up because you are intoxicated

Anything illegal: Brining and taking recreational drugs

Incapacity: Arriving at work the next day still drunk

Harassment: Sexual harassment including inappropriate touching and advances

READ NOW: Calls for mistletoe to be banned from Christmas parties over sexual harassment concerns

