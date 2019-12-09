New rules could see your bank card getting declined more often this Christmas

There will be tougher regulations on contactless payments. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

New rules mean that your bank card might be declined more often in an attempt to crack down on fraud.

If you like to get ‘tap happy’ when it comes to contactless payments, a new rule is set to stop you in your tracks.

In an attempt to try to crack down on fraud, new regulations could mean that your card is declined if you use contactless five times in a row - even if there’s plenty of money on it.

Shoppers will then be prompted to put their into the machine and type in their pin to make sure no one is trying to steal their identity.

The rules also state that cards will be blocked from working contactlessly if more than £137 is spent, even if that's in fewer than five transactions.

Your bank card could be rejected in the New Year. Picture: PA Images

If you are shopping in an unusual location where your card isn’t often used, you are also more likely to be blocked.

When it comes to online payments, there will be a crackdown with more sites asking for text authorisation.

However, the one-in-five PIN authentication won’t apply to Apple Pay or Google Pay, as they confirm payments in a different way, using methods such as fingerprint scans.

The Financial Conduct Authority put forward the tougher regulations back in September.

While every single bank must be compliant by March 2021, the rules are already being phased in across the country, meaning your Christmas shopping could be affected.

Christo Georgiev, chief executive of UK payment solutions company myPOS, has warned that shoppers should be ready to enter their pin more often over the festive period.

He said: "Tap and Pay is undoubtedly more convenient than any other payment method available today and customers love it.

"And the recently introduced limit of five consecutive taps without a PIN is actually good for your security.

“You shouldn’t panic when your card is declined once the limit has been reached, just continue using your card but make sure you can enter your PIN to complete the transaction.”