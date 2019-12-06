Polyamorous woman reveals she's going to raise her baby with her four boyfriends

The five-way couple live together in Florida
Picture: Getty

Tory Ojeda - from the US - recently found out she was pregnant by one of her four boyfriends.

A polyamorous woman has spoken of her plans to raise her unborn baby with her four boyfriends together as a family.

Tory Ojeda, 20, recently found out she was pregnant by one of her four partners, and they all live together in Jacksonville, Florida.

The five-way couple will raise the baby together as a family
Picture: Getty

She met one of her partners - 18-year-old Marc - at High School, and she started a relationship with Travis, 23, two months later - and got engaged to him last July.

Tory is also dating Christopher and Ethan, both 22, and Christopher is the biological father of her baby, which is due in February.

The family have ways of coping with their jealousy
Picture: Getty

She told Barcroft TV: "Chris is the biological father. We just know that because of timing and when the approximate conception date was.

"Based off of the approximate conception day, we had been on vacation. So it was only us.

"But as far as I guess, socially goes, we're all raising the baby together, so everyone's dad."

The five all live together in Florida
Picture: Getty

Tory added: "We're all very, very excited to be raising a baby together.

Tory met her first partner in high school
Picture: Getty

Chris has described the situation as "a little interesting", and Tory encourages her boyfriends to pursue other relationships - although she is currently the only one with multiple partners.

When it comes to sleeping arrangements, Tory revealed that the men take it in turns to share a bed with her.

Travis said: "There's always going to be like little moments of jealousy, it does take a certain amount of restraint and just getting relaxed. I will say it helps if you know the person."

Not all of their families are supportive of their arrangement, however, and Tory added: "Most of my friends know all my partners and they love us and think that we're cute and such.

"My family is kind of quiet about their disapproval."

Tory also revealed that the family 'definitely' want more kids in the future, saying: "With there being five adults in the household, we should probably have more than one kid."

