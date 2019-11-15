Child hospitalised after 'school's strict toilet paper policy left her scared to use the loo'

A primary school has been slammed for its unusual toilet policy (stock image). Picture: Getty

Kitchener Road Primary School is now reviewing its policy of not allowing toilet paper in cubicles

A mum has slammed a school in Wales after claiming that her daughter was hospitalised because of their strict toilet paper policy.

Kitchener Road Primary School in Cardiff didn't allow toilet paper in cubicles - instead forcing children - aged between four and 11 - to take what they think they need from a dispenser outside, and coming out again if they need more.

Read more: Parents shock as primary school ditches school uniform for tracksuits

And furious mum Fahmin Khanum has claimed that her daughter was hospitalised with severe constipation, as she had severe anxiety about going to the toilet because of this policy.

The mum has claimed her child was hospitalised because of the extreme rule (stock image). Picture: Getty

Fahmin said, according to Wales Online, also claimed that some children have been soiling themselves.

She added that her daughter spent three days at University Hospital of Wales last year with what turned out to be severe constipation.

Read more: Primary School recruits nappy changer because children aren’t toilet trained

“She was not clearing her bowels properly in school because of the toilet paper policy. It was a traumatic experience,” she said.

“My daughter is quite independent from going to day nurseries before starting school in September and she was potty trained at two and half and had not had problems before.”

Fahmin only found out about the policy when she went to parents evening and saw the dispensers, she claimed, adding: "At parents’ evening I went to the toilet and there was a single tissue dispenser and my daughter counted out five sheets and went to the toilet. There are no tissue dispensers in the cubicles.

“I spoke to the head teacher and she told me it was so that children don’t block the toilets using too much toilet paper.

“My daughter was not clearing her bowels properly in school because of the toilet paper policy.

The school is now reviewing its policy (stock image). Picture: Getty

"This caused her to end up in hospital 100%."

The school have now announced that they will be reviewing their policy, saying in a statement: “We have reviewed our policy and will soon be installing dispensers in all our cubicles.

"We will be contacting parents shortly to let them know of the change.”

NOW READ:

Children's school lunch boxes LOADED with 14 teaspoons of sugar, research reveals