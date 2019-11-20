Shoppers call for closure of all stores on Boxing Day 'to give staff time off'

Shoppers are calling for the Boxing Day sales to be cancelled. Picture: Getty Images

Retail workers across the country have backed a petition to ditch the Boxing Day sales.

After Home bargains revealed it won't be opening its doors on Boxing Day this year, now there have been calls for all stores to shut.

The petition, which originally launched last year, is now gaining attention on social media as unhappy workers insist they should be allowed time off to spend with their families.

To date, over 52,000 people have signed their name to the campaign which has been posted on Change.org.

The description states: “People are calling for families to be allowed to spend Christmas together, not working!

Retail workers have called for shops to be shut on Boxing Day. Picture: PA Images

"Staff should not be forced to spend Boxing Day away from loved ones so shoppers can get a new pair of half-price trainers that they will not even wear before starting their New Year's resolutions at the gym.”

And it seems that plenty of people agree, with one responding: “I work in a supermarket and people don’t need food the next day it’s wasting money and I would love to spend time with my family.”

“Everyone should be able to enjoy at least two days off at Christmas. Christmas has become all about money. Totally wrong,” wrote another.

While a third added: “This should be a family day not another day at work.... I think all employers should give their staff this day off. So glad I got out of retail.”

This comes after budget store Home bargains shared heart-warming message to customers, announcing that their stores will be closed to allow workers to spend time with loved ones.

The company confirmed the extra day off isn’t taken out of staff’s holiday allowance, which means 22,000 employees nationwide won’t lose out on their pay cheque.

The brand's official Instagram page wrote: "To all our staff: Thank you for all your hard work once again this year.

"All our stores will be closed on Boxing Day to ensure you are able to spend time with your friends and family."

The business will open on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, resuming sales on December 27.

Huge retailer John Lewis also closes its doors on Boxing Day and New Years Day to give staff a rest over the holiday