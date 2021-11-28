Amazon Cyber Monday 2021: Top tech deals and discounts to look out for

28 November 2021, 12:16

The best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon
The best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon. Picture: Soundcore/Beats/Ring/Amazon/Getty Images

Check out the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on tech for the perfect Christmas presents...

With Black Friday over, Amazon is now offering some amazing Cyber Monday tech deals.

Those deals include Fire TV Sticks, wireless speakers, headphones, Kindle readers and Ring doorbells.

Check out the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals below:

Echo 4th Generation

Echo 4th generation
Echo 4th generation. Picture: Amazon

This Amazon bundle includes everything you need to start your smart home including an Echo (4th generation) and a Philips Hue Smart Bulb (B22).

Buy now: £54.99 from Amazon

Was: £89.99

Saving: £35

Fire stick

Fire stick
Fire stick. Picture: Amazon

Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch programmes from across different apps.

Buy now: £19.99 from Amazon

Was: £39.99

Saving: £20

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus. Picture: Ring/Amazon

This is a 1080p HD security camera with Two-Way Talk, motion-activated LED floodlights and security siren, wifi connectivity and Customisable Motion Zones.

Buy now: £129.99 from Amazon

Was: £179.99

Saving: £50

True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds by Beats

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Picture: Beats/Amazon

If you're after some headphones, these Beats deliver a powerful, balanced sound and control your sound with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode.

Buy now: £99 from Amazon

Was: £129.99

Saving: £30.99

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite | Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display
Kindle Paperwhite | Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display. Picture: Amazon

This waterproof allows you to read and relax at the beach, by the pool or in the bath.

Buy now: £79.99 from Amazon

Was: £149.99

Saving: £70

JVC Fire TV 50'' Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

JVC Fire TV 50'' Smart 4K Ultra HD
JVC Fire TV 50'' Smart 4K Ultra HD. Picture: JVC/Amazon

This TV has four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as HDR content which gives a greater depth of colour and brilliant brightness.

Buy now: £349 from Amazon

Was: £449.99

Saving: £100.99

Portable Projector

Portable Projector
Portable Projector. Picture: Vamvo/Amazon

The 2021 upgraded Vamvo home cinema projector L4500 is brighter and more vivid than before and features in native 1080*720P resolution, 5000 Lumens and 3000:1 contract ratio.

Buy now: £65.01 from Amazon

Was: £89.99

Saving: £24.98

Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker

Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker
Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker. Picture: Soundcore/Amazon

Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker has an ultra-wide frequency range that stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz for the clearest sound.

Buy now: £69.99 from Amazon

Was: £99.99

Saving: £30

