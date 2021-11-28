Amazon Cyber Monday 2021: Top tech deals and discounts to look out for
28 November 2021, 12:16
Check out the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on tech for the perfect Christmas presents...
Listen to this article
With Black Friday over, Amazon is now offering some amazing Cyber Monday tech deals.
Those deals include Fire TV Sticks, wireless speakers, headphones, Kindle readers and Ring doorbells.
Check out the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals below:
- Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more
- Best Black Friday aftershave deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Diesel
- When is Black Friday 2021? Key dates and best deals and offers to look out for
Echo 4th Generation
This Amazon bundle includes everything you need to start your smart home including an Echo (4th generation) and a Philips Hue Smart Bulb (B22).
Was: £89.99
Saving: £35
Fire stick
Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch programmes from across different apps.
Was: £39.99
Saving: £20
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
This is a 1080p HD security camera with Two-Way Talk, motion-activated LED floodlights and security siren, wifi connectivity and Customisable Motion Zones.
Was: £179.99
Saving: £50
True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds by Beats
If you're after some headphones, these Beats deliver a powerful, balanced sound and control your sound with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode.
Was: £129.99
Saving: £30.99
Kindle Paperwhite
This waterproof allows you to read and relax at the beach, by the pool or in the bath.
Was: £149.99
Saving: £70
JVC Fire TV 50'' Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
This TV has four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as HDR content which gives a greater depth of colour and brilliant brightness.
Was: £449.99
Saving: £100.99
Portable Projector
The 2021 upgraded Vamvo home cinema projector L4500 is brighter and more vivid than before and features in native 1080*720P resolution, 5000 Lumens and 3000:1 contract ratio.
Was: £89.99
Saving: £24.98
Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker
Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker has an ultra-wide frequency range that stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz for the clearest sound.
Was: £99.99
Saving: £30