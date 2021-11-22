Best Black Friday aftershave deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Diesel

The best Black Friday aftershave deals. Picture: Hugo Boss/Calvin Klein/Paul Smith/Joop/Amazon

Find the best deals on aftershaves this Black Friday, including Joop, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss.

With Christmas right around the corner, you might be wondering what to get your loved ones.

And there has never been a better time to start looking, as there are plenty of Black Friday deals in the run up to the big day.

So, we've put together a list of the best aftershave discounts out there...

Calvin Klein CK One

Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette. Picture: Calvin Klein

This iconic fragrance is bold, fresh and simple, with refreshing notes of green tea, papaya, and bergamot.

This is balanced with soft accents of nutmeg, violet, cardamom, and rose.

Buy now: £23.80 from Amazon

Was: £59

Saving: £35.20

BOSS Bottled Night

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette. Picture: Boss

BOSS is an intense and spicy scent with a rich and exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo.

Buy now: £32.91 from Amazon

Was: £88

Saving: £55.09

Paul Smith Extreme

Paul Smith Extreme Aftershave, 100 ml. Picture: Paul Smith

A unique fragrance that's woody with top notes of sparkling hesperide with fresh cold spices.

Buy now: £14.99 from Amazon

Was: £16.99

Saving: £2

Diesel Only The Brave

Diesel Only The Brave. Picture: Diesel

Diesel Only The Brave is described as 'fresh yet leathery, sweet yet woody,' with top notes of mandarin orange and heart notes of coriander, violet leaves and rosemary.

Buy now: £25 from Amazon

Was: £33.33

Saving: £8.33

Joop! Homme For Him

Joop! Homme For Him. Picture: Joop

JOOP! Homme has fresh citrusy top notes of orange blossom and bergamot, with a spicy heart of cinnamon and an amber base.

Buy now: £22.49 from Amazon

Was: £53

Saving: £30.51

HUGO Just Different

HUGO Just Different Eau de Toilette. Picture: HUGO

HUGO Just Different has vibrant floral and herbal notes, as well as musky cashmeran and patchouli.

Buy now: £27.38 from Amazon

Was: £67.95

Saving: £27.38

DAVIDOFF Cool Water

DAVIDOFF Cool Water. Picture: DAVIDOFF

Davidoff's Cool Water After Shave Lotion nourishes, soothes and calms your skin post-shave, with a fresh, scented splash of Cool Water's signature marine notes.

Buy now: £18.10 from Amazon

Was: £41

Saving: £21.90