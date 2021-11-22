Best Black Friday aftershave deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Diesel

On Air Now
22 November 2021, 08:02
Find the best deals on aftershaves this Black Friday, including Joop, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss.
With Christmas right around the corner, you might be wondering what to get your loved ones.
And there has never been a better time to start looking, as there are plenty of Black Friday deals in the run up to the big day.
So, we've put together a list of the best aftershave discounts out there...
This iconic fragrance is bold, fresh and simple, with refreshing notes of green tea, papaya, and bergamot.
This is balanced with soft accents of nutmeg, violet, cardamom, and rose.
Was: £59
Saving: £35.20
BOSS is an intense and spicy scent with a rich and exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo.
Was: £88
Saving: £55.09
A unique fragrance that's woody with top notes of sparkling hesperide with fresh cold spices.
Was: £16.99
Saving: £2
Diesel Only The Brave is described as 'fresh yet leathery, sweet yet woody,' with top notes of mandarin orange and heart notes of coriander, violet leaves and rosemary.
Was: £33.33
Saving: £8.33
JOOP! Homme has fresh citrusy top notes of orange blossom and bergamot, with a spicy heart of cinnamon and an amber base.
Was: £53
Saving: £30.51
HUGO Just Different has vibrant floral and herbal notes, as well as musky cashmeran and patchouli.
Was: £67.95
Saving: £27.38
Davidoff's Cool Water After Shave Lotion nourishes, soothes and calms your skin post-shave, with a fresh, scented splash of Cool Water's signature marine notes.
Was: £41
Saving: £21.90
