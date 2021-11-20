Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers
20 November 2021, 21:21
Find out the best deals on mixers, blenders, airfryers and George Foreman grills...
Listen to this article
Black Friday is here, so if you're looking for some brand new appliances for your kitchen then it's the perfect time to get shopping.
Whether it's air fryers, blenders, mixers or grills, we’ve put together a list of the best deals out there.
Princess Digital Air Fryer Family
With a 5.2 litre basket and up to 1700 watt of power, you can prepare meals for your family and friends in less time than a traditional oven.
It has a digital touchscreen display, 7 cooking settings and an easy temperature control and timer.
Was: £74.99
Saving: £19
George Foreman 25811 Electric Grill
With speedy heat-up technology, this grill delivers the flavour quicker than ever.
From switch on to plate in under 6 minutes vs’ conventional electric oven grill set at 230 degrees.
Was: £49.99
Saving: £17
Ninja Foodi Max 9-in-1 OP500UK 7.5 Litre Multi Cooker
This multi cooker from Ninja has a 7.5 litre capacity and nine different functions including slow cook, sauté and dehydrate to create amazing recipes with ease.
Was: £229
Saving £50
Morphy Richards Total Control Hand Mixer
With a powerful 400W motor, stainless steel beaters and five mixing speeds, you can create the perfect cake mixtures and whipped cream.
Was: £31.99
Saving: £9
COMFEE' Blender Smoothie Maker
This blender has stainless-steel blades and a tapered jug shape for efficient blending without chunks.
It's two speeds and pulse function is ideal for fruit and vegetable juices, handmade nut butter, frozen dessert, baby food and more.
Was: £32.99
Saving: £8.25
Tower Xpress Pro T17039 Vortx 5
With 11 litres of cooking space, you can use this oven as an air fryer, rotisserie, dehydrator, as well as for baking and roasting.
It’s all your cooking needs in one easy-to-use worktop appliance.
Was: £119.99
Saving: £46
Swan Kettle and 4-Slice Toaster Pack
This Swan twin pack is a stylish choice for any kitchen and includes a 4-slice toaster and a coordinating black kettle.
It has a classic black finish with durable stainless steel and a 360 degree base.
Was: £49.99
Saving: £5