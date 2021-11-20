Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers

Here's the best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

Find out the best deals on mixers, blenders, airfryers and George Foreman grills...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Black Friday is here, so if you're looking for some brand new appliances for your kitchen then it's the perfect time to get shopping.

Whether it's air fryers, blenders, mixers or grills, we’ve put together a list of the best deals out there.

Princess Digital Air Fryer Family

Princess Digital Air Fryer Family. Picture: Amazon

With a 5.2 litre basket and up to 1700 watt of power, you can prepare meals for your family and friends in less time than a traditional oven.

It has a digital touchscreen display, 7 cooking settings and an easy temperature control and timer.

Buy now: £59.99 from Amazon

Was: £74.99

Saving: £19

George Foreman 25811 Electric Grill

George Foreman 25811 Electric Grill. Picture: Amazon

With speedy heat-up technology, this grill delivers the flavour quicker than ever.

From switch on to plate in under 6 minutes vs’ conventional electric oven grill set at 230 degrees.

Buy now: £32.99 from Amazon

Was: £49.99

Saving: £17

Ninja Foodi Max 9-in-1 OP500UK 7.5 Litre Multi Cooker

Ninja Foodi Max 9-in-1 OP500UK 7.5 Litre Multi Cooker. Picture: AO.com

This multi cooker from Ninja has a 7.5 litre capacity and nine different functions including slow cook, sauté and dehydrate to create amazing recipes with ease.

Buy now: £179 from AO.com

Was: £229

Saving £50

Morphy Richards Total Control Hand Mixer

Morphy Richards Total Control Hand Mixer. Picture: Amazon

With a powerful 400W motor, stainless steel beaters and five mixing speeds, you can create the perfect cake mixtures and whipped cream.

Buy now: £22.99 from Amazon

Was: £31.99

Saving: £9

COMFEE' Blender Smoothie Maker

COMFEE' Blender Smoothie Maker. Picture: Amazon

This blender has stainless-steel blades and a tapered jug shape for efficient blending without chunks.

It's two speeds and pulse function is ideal for fruit and vegetable juices, handmade nut butter, frozen dessert, baby food and more.

Buy now: £24.74 from Amazon

Was: £32.99

Saving: £8.25

Tower Xpress Pro T17039 Vortx 5

Tower Xpress Pro T17039 Vortx 5. Picture: Amazon

With 11 litres of cooking space, you can use this oven as an air fryer, rotisserie, dehydrator, as well as for baking and roasting.

It’s all your cooking needs in one easy-to-use worktop appliance.

Buy now: £73.99 from Amazon

Was: £119.99

Saving: £46

Swan Kettle and 4-Slice Toaster Pack

Swan Kettle and 4-Slice Toaster Pack. Picture: Very

This Swan twin pack is a stylish choice for any kitchen and includes a 4-slice toaster and a coordinating black kettle.

It has a classic black finish with durable stainless steel and a 360 degree base.

Buy now: £44.99 from Very

Was: £49.99

Saving: £5