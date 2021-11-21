Best Black Friday perfume deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Boss

21 November 2021, 18:12

The best Black Friday perfume deals
The best Black Friday perfume deals. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

Check out the best Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals 2021...

With party season in full flow, you might be looking for a brand new perfume.

And there has never been a better time to get your hands on signature scent, as there are plenty of Black Friday deals.

We've done the hard work for you, so check out the best fragrance deals below.

BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum

BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum. Picture: Amazon

BOSS has fruity top notes of tangerine and blackcurrant and is grounded in a creamy, musk-like base.

This works with the white floral trio of stephanotis, rose and oriental lily to leave behind just a subtle, warm aura of the scent.

Price: £33 from Amazon

Was: £65

Saving: £32

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment. Picture: Amazon

This a feminine floral perfume enhanced by the addition of ripe freshly squeezed fruits and sensual musk.

It has a luscious blend of dew kissed, fresh florals and fruits.

Buy now: £24.00 from Amazon

Was: £73

Saving: £49

Paul Smith Rose Eau De Parfum

Paul Smith Rose Eau De Parfum. Picture: Amazon

Paul Smith Rose is a fresh rose fragrance, with magnolia and a base of cedar and musk accords.

Buy now: £22.90 from Amazon

Was: £32

Saving: £9.10

Jimmy Choo Original Eau de Parfum

Jimmy Choo Original Eau de Parfum. Picture: Amazon

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum is a modern Fruity Chypre and has green top notes of tiger orchid.

Buy now: £40 from Amazon

Was: £54.54

Saving: £14.54

Classique by Jean Paul Gaultier Eau De Toilette

Classique by Jean Paul Gaultier Eau De Toilette. Picture: Amazon

Jean Paul Gaultier is a bold and sweet perfume, opens with rose and follows through with an orange sweetness before mellowing out with vanilla and amber base.

Buy now: £52.65 from Amazon

Was: £65

Saving: £12.35

Elizabeth Arden Beauty Eau de Parfum

Elizabeth Arden Beauty Eau de Parfum. Picture: Amazon

Ardenbeauty is a fresh, green floral fragrance with lotus flower, ginger lily, rubrum lily and golden sunset orchid, atop a base of sandalwood, white amber and sensual musk.

Buy now: £12.75 from Amazon

Was: £15

Saving: £2.25

