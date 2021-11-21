Best Black Friday perfume deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Boss
21 November 2021, 18:12
Check out the best Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals 2021...
Listen to this article
With party season in full flow, you might be looking for a brand new perfume.
And there has never been a better time to get your hands on signature scent, as there are plenty of Black Friday deals.
We've done the hard work for you, so check out the best fragrance deals below.
- Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers
- Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Tassimo
- Amazon Fire, Echo Dot & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2021
BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum
BOSS has fruity top notes of tangerine and blackcurrant and is grounded in a creamy, musk-like base.
This works with the white floral trio of stephanotis, rose and oriental lily to leave behind just a subtle, warm aura of the scent.
Was: £65
Saving: £32
Calvin Klein Eternity Moment
This a feminine floral perfume enhanced by the addition of ripe freshly squeezed fruits and sensual musk.
It has a luscious blend of dew kissed, fresh florals and fruits.
Was: £73
Saving: £49
Paul Smith Rose Eau De Parfum
Paul Smith Rose is a fresh rose fragrance, with magnolia and a base of cedar and musk accords.
Was: £32
Saving: £9.10
Jimmy Choo Original Eau de Parfum
Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum is a modern Fruity Chypre and has green top notes of tiger orchid.
Was: £54.54
Saving: £14.54
Classique by Jean Paul Gaultier Eau De Toilette
Jean Paul Gaultier is a bold and sweet perfume, opens with rose and follows through with an orange sweetness before mellowing out with vanilla and amber base.
Was: £65
Saving: £12.35
Elizabeth Arden Beauty Eau de Parfum
Ardenbeauty is a fresh, green floral fragrance with lotus flower, ginger lily, rubrum lily and golden sunset orchid, atop a base of sandalwood, white amber and sensual musk.
Was: £15
Saving: £2.25