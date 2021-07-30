The best headphones for 2021: From earbuds and bluetooth to over-ear

Whether you're listening to music, catching up on your favourite podcast or taking a call - these headphones won't let you down.

Having a good set of headphones is always a worth-while investment.

We use them almost every day when we're commuting, walking the dog or going for a run.

However, knowing where to start can be a little tricky, with so many to choose - from wireless and bluetooth models, to over-the-ear and in-the-ear styles.

Luckily for you, we've selected the best headphones on the market right now to save you time.

1. Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. Picture: Sony

These noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones by Sony come with a built-in mic for phone calls and have a 30-hour battery life.

Price: £282.19

2. Bose 794297-0400 headphones

Bose 794297-0400. Picture: Bose

Not only are these Bose noise-cancelling headphones extremely stylish, they are wireless and have a 20-hour battery life.

Price: £263.46

3. Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds. Picture: Sony

Compact, aesthetically-pleasing and great sound: that's exactly what these earbuds offer.

Price: £240.39

4. Apple Earbuds with charging case

Apple Earbuds with charging case. Picture: Apple

Compatible with all your Apple devices, Airpods are the tech firm's latest generation of in-ear headphones. You can also personalise the charging case for free, should you wish!

Price: £159.00

5. Jabra Elite 45h

Jabra Elite 45h. Picture: Jabra

If you're on a budget, these compact, foldable headphones from Jabra are ideal. The sound quality is great, and the design makes them look more expensive than they are.

Price: £75.00

6. Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro. Picture: Beats

Available in a range of cute colours, these wireless headphones come with secure-fit ear hooks to help them stay in place - ideal for runners and people on-the-move.

Price: £219.95

