The best headphones for 2021: From earbuds and bluetooth to over-ear

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Lucy Horobin 7pm - 10pm
30 July 2021, 15:08
Whether you're listening to music, catching up on your favourite podcast or taking a call - these headphones won't let you down.
Having a good set of headphones is always a worth-while investment.
We use them almost every day when we're commuting, walking the dog or going for a run.
However, knowing where to start can be a little tricky, with so many to choose - from wireless and bluetooth models, to over-the-ear and in-the-ear styles.
READ MORE: Best laptops to buy in 2021: From Apple's MacBook Air to the HP Spectre x360
Luckily for you, we've selected the best headphones on the market right now to save you time.
These noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones by Sony come with a built-in mic for phone calls and have a 30-hour battery life.
Price: £282.19
Not only are these Bose noise-cancelling headphones extremely stylish, they are wireless and have a 20-hour battery life.
Price: £263.46
Compact, aesthetically-pleasing and great sound: that's exactly what these earbuds offer.
Price: £240.39
Compatible with all your Apple devices, Airpods are the tech firm's latest generation of in-ear headphones. You can also personalise the charging case for free, should you wish!
Price: £159.00
If you're on a budget, these compact, foldable headphones from Jabra are ideal. The sound quality is great, and the design makes them look more expensive than they are.
Price: £75.00
Available in a range of cute colours, these wireless headphones come with secure-fit ear hooks to help them stay in place - ideal for runners and people on-the-move.
Price: £219.95