Outdoor dining: The best picnic baskets and garden dinner sets for summer 2021

30 July 2021, 16:01

The best picnic baskets and garden dinner sets for summer 2021. Picture: Saint Germain / Canva

If you enjoy al fresco dining, you'll love this selection of picnic sets and outdoor tableware.

Summer is here and so it's time to pack up the sandwiches, scotch eggs and mini quiches.

To set the scene, why not invest in a durable and stylish picnic basket - and some decorative serveware to complete the look?

These are the best picnic baskets and outdoor dinner sets for summer 2021.

1. M&S - Nautical side plates

M&S nautical side plates
M&S nautical side plates. Picture: M&S

These aquatic-themed side plates are lightweight and durable, and finished with a beautiful fish design.

Price: £9.00 for 4

Buy here

2. Urban Renewal vintage brown sirram hamper picnic set

Urban Renewal vintage brown sirram hamper picnic set
Urban Renewal vintage brown sirram hamper picnic set. Picture: Urban Renewal

This vintage picnic hamper comes with pre-loved pieces and is the perfect accompaniment for any picnic.

Price: £125.00

Buy here

3. Eco Viable wheat straw dinner set

Eco Viable wheat straw dinner set
Eco Viable wheat straw dinner set. Picture: Eco Viable

This eco-friendly, 36-piece garden dinner set comes with plates, cups, bowls, cutlery and a canvas bag.

Price: £32.95

Buy here

4. M&S textured lustre hi-balls

M&S textured lustre hi-balls
M&S textured lustre hi-balls. Picture: M&S

Enjoy an al fresco drink with these rainbow-effect hi-ball glasses.

Price: £9.00 for 4

Buy here

5. Saint Germain picnic basket

Saint Germain picnic basket
Saint Germain picnic basket. Picture: Saint Germain

Impress your guests with this gorgeous wicker picnic basket.

Price: £178.00

Buy here

