Outdoor dining: The best picnic baskets and garden dinner sets for summer 2021

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Lucy Horobin 7pm - 10pm
30 July 2021, 16:01
If you enjoy al fresco dining, you'll love this selection of picnic sets and outdoor tableware.
Summer is here and so it's time to pack up the sandwiches, scotch eggs and mini quiches.
To set the scene, why not invest in a durable and stylish picnic basket - and some decorative serveware to complete the look?
READ MORE: The best inflatables and pool lilos for summer
These are the best picnic baskets and outdoor dinner sets for summer 2021.
These aquatic-themed side plates are lightweight and durable, and finished with a beautiful fish design.
Price: £9.00 for 4
This vintage picnic hamper comes with pre-loved pieces and is the perfect accompaniment for any picnic.
Price: £125.00
This eco-friendly, 36-piece garden dinner set comes with plates, cups, bowls, cutlery and a canvas bag.
Price: £32.95
Enjoy an al fresco drink with these rainbow-effect hi-ball glasses.
Price: £9.00 for 4
Impress your guests with this gorgeous wicker picnic basket.
Price: £178.00