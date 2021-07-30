Best summer lilos and inflatables to take with you to the pool

30 July 2021, 15:36

These are the best summer lilos and inflatables to take with you to the pool
These are the best summer lilos and inflatables to take with you to the pool. Picture: Amazon

From lilos to inflatables - these are the must-have pool accessories this summer!

Whether you're venturing to the seaside or you're hanging out poolside, it's always a good idea to bring some inflatables with you.

Not only are they fun, they can help you kick back and relax, and enjoy your time off.

READ MORE: The best tents for festival season

Here are the best inflatable pool floats and lilos for summer 2021...

1. Toyland giant ice cream cone lilo

Toyland giant ice cream cone lilo
Toyland giant ice cream cone lilo. Picture: Toyland

What says "summer" more than a giant inflatable ice cream?

Price: £15.99

Buy here

2. Sunnylife neon inflatable lilo chair

Sunny Life neon inflatable lilo chair
Sunnylife neon inflatable lilo chair. Picture: Sunny Life

Whether you stack it or unpack it, this vibrant inflatable chair offers comfort and style!

Price: £65.00

Buy here

3. Sunnylife x The Rolling Stones inflatable drinks holder

Sunnylife x The Rolling Stones inflatable drinks holder
Sunnylife x The Rolling Stones inflatable drinks holder. Picture: Sunny Life

There's literally nothing worse than getting comfy on your pool lilo and realising your drink is on the side. Luckily, these nifty (and very cool) drinks holders can float alongside you in the pool.

Price: £20 for 4

Buy here

4. Intex inflatable flamingo

Intex inflatable flamingo
Intex inflatable flamingo. Picture: Intex

Not only is this pool float super cute, it comes with handles to help you stay put.

Price: £15.77

Buy here

5. Kidly shark children's pool float

Kidly shark children's pool float
Kidly shark children's pool float. Picture: Kidly

This top-rated pool float is perfect for kids - and comes in a range of designs.

Price: £20.00

Buy here

6. Intex watermelon pool float

Intex watermelon pool float
Intex watermelon pool float. Picture: Intex

This spacious and delicious-looking inflatable will look great in the water.

Price: £24.82

Buy here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The best picnic baskets and garden dinner sets for summer 2021

Outdoor dining: The best picnic baskets and garden dinner sets for summer 2021
The best headphones for 2021: From earbuds and bluetooth to over-ear

The best headphones for 2021: From earbuds and bluetooth to over-ear
The best pouffes, footstools, ottomans and bean bags for 2021

The best pouffes, footstools, ottomans and bean bags for 2021
How to keep your skin hydrated this summer

Skin care tips: Easy ways to keep your skin hydrated this summer

Beauty

Are you a true Disney fan?

QUIZ: Only true Disney fans can name ALL these secondary characters

Trending on Heart

The recoupling drama will continue on Love Island tonight

Love Island first look tonight: Who else will recouple after Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

Here's when Love Island 2021 started...

When did Love Island 2021 start?

TV & Movies

Here are the best activities and places to eat in Cornwall

Cornwall travel guide: What to do and where to eat in the Duchy

Travel

Gray Atkins killed his first victim last year in EastEnders

Who has Gray Atkins killed in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

A man has banned his nine-year-old daughter from his wedding

‘My fiancée won’t let my youngest daughter come to our ‘child-free’ wedding’