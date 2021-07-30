Best summer lilos and inflatables to take with you to the pool

These are the best summer lilos and inflatables to take with you to the pool. Picture: Amazon

From lilos to inflatables - these are the must-have pool accessories this summer!

Whether you're venturing to the seaside or you're hanging out poolside, it's always a good idea to bring some inflatables with you.

Not only are they fun, they can help you kick back and relax, and enjoy your time off.

Here are the best inflatable pool floats and lilos for summer 2021...

1. Toyland giant ice cream cone lilo

Toyland giant ice cream cone lilo. Picture: Toyland

What says "summer" more than a giant inflatable ice cream?

Price: £15.99

2. Sunnylife neon inflatable lilo chair

Sunnylife neon inflatable lilo chair. Picture: Sunny Life

Whether you stack it or unpack it, this vibrant inflatable chair offers comfort and style!

Price: £65.00

3. Sunnylife x The Rolling Stones inflatable drinks holder

Sunnylife x The Rolling Stones inflatable drinks holder. Picture: Sunny Life

There's literally nothing worse than getting comfy on your pool lilo and realising your drink is on the side. Luckily, these nifty (and very cool) drinks holders can float alongside you in the pool.

Price: £20 for 4

4. Intex inflatable flamingo

Intex inflatable flamingo. Picture: Intex

Not only is this pool float super cute, it comes with handles to help you stay put.

Price: £15.77

5. Kidly shark children's pool float

Kidly shark children's pool float. Picture: Kidly

This top-rated pool float is perfect for kids - and comes in a range of designs.

Price: £20.00

6. Intex watermelon pool float

Intex watermelon pool float. Picture: Intex

This spacious and delicious-looking inflatable will look great in the water.

Price: £24.82

