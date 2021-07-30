Best summer lilos and inflatables to take with you to the pool

On Air Now
30 July 2021, 15:36
From lilos to inflatables - these are the must-have pool accessories this summer!
Whether you're venturing to the seaside or you're hanging out poolside, it's always a good idea to bring some inflatables with you.
Not only are they fun, they can help you kick back and relax, and enjoy your time off.
Here are the best inflatable pool floats and lilos for summer 2021...
What says "summer" more than a giant inflatable ice cream?
Price: £15.99
Whether you stack it or unpack it, this vibrant inflatable chair offers comfort and style!
Price: £65.00
There's literally nothing worse than getting comfy on your pool lilo and realising your drink is on the side. Luckily, these nifty (and very cool) drinks holders can float alongside you in the pool.
Price: £20 for 4
Not only is this pool float super cute, it comes with handles to help you stay put.
Price: £15.77
This top-rated pool float is perfect for kids - and comes in a range of designs.
Price: £20.00
This spacious and delicious-looking inflatable will look great in the water.
Price: £24.82