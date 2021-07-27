5 of the best tents for camping and festival season

27 July 2021, 16:37 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 16:40

The 5 best tents for camping and festival season
The 5 best tents for camping and festival season. Picture: Amazon

From pop-ups to inflatables - these are the best tents to invest in this camping and festival season.

Holidays abroad are looking less likely this year, meaning many of us are turning our attention to what the UK has to offer instead.

From camping trips and coastal holidays, to mountainous treks and music festivals - there's so much to do on our doorsteps.

But if you've not got all the equipment to hand, you're going to want to invest in some durable, quality products to help you get the most of the experience.

READ MORE: Here are the best windbreakers and beach tents to buy this summer

Purchasing a new tent can be tricky. They come in all shapes and sizes, and some are easier to pitch than others.

Of course, you want a model that will shield your from the elements and protect your stuff, but it's also important to get one that's practical and doesn't take all night to put up.

So, here's our guide to the best tents to invest in this camping and festival season.

1. Vango - Skye II Air 400 AirBeam Tent

Vango - Skye II Air 400 AirBeam Tent
Vango - Skye II Air 400 AirBeam Tent. Picture: Vango

Easy to pitch up, this Vango 4-person tent includes a spacious porch area and side entry door.

Size: 4-person

Price: £319.99

Buy here

2. Coleman - Coastline 3 Plus Tent

Coleman - Coastline 3 Plus Tent
Coleman - Coastline 3 Plus Tent. Picture: Coleman

This compact tunnel-shaped tent by Coleman is cheap and cheerful, and easy to pitch.

Size: 3-person

Price: £149.99

Buy here

3. Pro Action - Pop-Up Tent

Pro Action - Pop-Up Tent
Pro Action - Pop-Up Tent. Picture: Pro Action

Not only does this tent pop up in a matter of seconds, this particular model is bright red - meaning it's easy to spot when you're stumbling back in the early hours!

Size: 2-person

Price: £30.00

Buy here

4. Easy Camp - Palmdale 300 Tent

Easy Camp - Palmdale 300 Tent
Easy Camp - Palmdale 300 Tent. Picture: Easy Camp

If you're not a happy camper unless you've got plenty of room to move about in, this could be th tent for you. There's a sizeable porch at the front and extended canopy roof, as well as plenty of space to sleep in.

Size: 3-person

Price: £229.99

Buy here

5. Quechua - Inflatable Camping Air Tent

Quechua - Inflatable Camping Air Tent
Quechua - Inflatable Camping Air Tent. Picture: Quechua

This top-rated tent has room for four people and inflates in a matter of seconds, allowing you to crack on and enjoy your holiday/festival without the worry of pitching up.

Size: 4-person

Price: £279.99

Buy here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The weather is set to get hot again next month

UK weather: Met Office predicts mid-august heatwave as 'African plume' heads to Britain

News

What do do with the kids while self-isolating (stock images)

How to keep busy at home with the kids when you're self-isolating
M&S have saved the day with this amazing grow-proof hem

Mum discovers genius school trouser hack that means kids won't grow out of them all year
A woman has said she won't go to her sister's wedding

‘I refuse to attend my sister's wedding because it will cost me £600 per day’
The best vacuum hoovers to buy in 2021

From Vax to Dyson - these are the best hoovers to buy in 2021

Trending on Heart

When is the Love Is Blind reunion?

When is the Love Is Blind reunion release date?

TV & Movies

Lillie Haynes has joined the Love Island Casa Amor line up

Who is Casa Amor’s Lillie Haynes? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Sexy Beasts star Bennett

Who is Bennett from Sexy Beasts? Find out his job, Instagram and what he really looks like

TV & Movies

Louisa Lytton is expecting a baby with fiancé Ben

Louisa Lytton pregnancy details: Due date, gender announcement and fiancé revealed

Celebrities

Will Ronnie Mitchell return to EastEnders?

Did Ronnie Mitchell fake her own death? Why EastEnders fans think Samantha Womack is returning to Albert Square

TV & Movies

Peter Kay is returning to stage in August

Peter Kay returning to stage for first time in three years

Celebrities