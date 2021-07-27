5 of the best tents for camping and festival season

The 5 best tents for camping and festival season. Picture: Amazon

From pop-ups to inflatables - these are the best tents to invest in this camping and festival season.

Holidays abroad are looking less likely this year, meaning many of us are turning our attention to what the UK has to offer instead.

From camping trips and coastal holidays, to mountainous treks and music festivals - there's so much to do on our doorsteps.

But if you've not got all the equipment to hand, you're going to want to invest in some durable, quality products to help you get the most of the experience.

READ MORE: Here are the best windbreakers and beach tents to buy this summer

Purchasing a new tent can be tricky. They come in all shapes and sizes, and some are easier to pitch than others.

Of course, you want a model that will shield your from the elements and protect your stuff, but it's also important to get one that's practical and doesn't take all night to put up.

So, here's our guide to the best tents to invest in this camping and festival season.

1. Vango - Skye II Air 400 AirBeam Tent

Vango - Skye II Air 400 AirBeam Tent. Picture: Vango

Easy to pitch up, this Vango 4-person tent includes a spacious porch area and side entry door.

Size: 4-person

Price: £319.99

Buy here

2. Coleman - Coastline 3 Plus Tent

Coleman - Coastline 3 Plus Tent. Picture: Coleman

This compact tunnel-shaped tent by Coleman is cheap and cheerful, and easy to pitch.

Size: 3-person

Price: £149.99

Buy here

3. Pro Action - Pop-Up Tent

Pro Action - Pop-Up Tent. Picture: Pro Action

Not only does this tent pop up in a matter of seconds, this particular model is bright red - meaning it's easy to spot when you're stumbling back in the early hours!

Size: 2-person

Price: £30.00

Buy here

4. Easy Camp - Palmdale 300 Tent

Easy Camp - Palmdale 300 Tent. Picture: Easy Camp

If you're not a happy camper unless you've got plenty of room to move about in, this could be th tent for you. There's a sizeable porch at the front and extended canopy roof, as well as plenty of space to sleep in.

Size: 3-person

Price: £229.99

Buy here

5. Quechua - Inflatable Camping Air Tent

Quechua - Inflatable Camping Air Tent. Picture: Quechua

This top-rated tent has room for four people and inflates in a matter of seconds, allowing you to crack on and enjoy your holiday/festival without the worry of pitching up.

Size: 4-person

Price: £279.99

Buy here