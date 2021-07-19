Best beach tents & windbreakers for summer 2021
19 July 2021, 09:57
This summer is set to be a scorcher!
As the UK experiences sweltering temperatures of around 30C, now is as good a time as any to invest in a beach tent and windbreak.
Beach tents can be a real life-saver during heatwaves, offering protection from UVA and UVB rays, and some much-needed respite from the sun.
They're particularly useful for those with young children, or if you're planning to spend a whole day on the beach.
Windbreaks, meanwhile, prevent your clothes and food from getting smothered in sand, and help shield you from high winds.
The best beach tents and windbreaks for summer 2021:
1. Aibyks 9.8ft 5 Pole Windbreaker
Description: Perfect for the garden, camping, or beach days, this Aibyks windbreaker is tear-resistant and comes with poles and rope to help secure it to the ground.
Price: £119.99
2. Purebox Automatic Pop-Up Beach Tent
Description: This extra large, waterproof beach tent from Purebox allows you to set up shop in a few seconds - and is super easy to fold away again after use.
Price: £39.99
3. Decathlon 3-Person Beach Parasol
Description: Designed to shelter up to three adults, this parasol is wind resistant of up to 30mph and compact.
Price: £39.99
4. Amara Premium Beach Tent
Description: If you're looking for something extra special, this gorgeous Amara beach tent might be for you. As well as being UV and water resistant, it comes in a variety of cute colours and has a matching bag to help carry it from car to beach.
Price: £289.00
5. Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader
Description: Offering 50+ UPF protection, this pop-up beach tent from Easthills Outdoors will effectively protect you from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
Price: £99.99
6. Olpro Witley 7 Pole Windbreak
Description: Complete with a cute badger design, this windbreak by Olpro Witley is ideal is you have kids.
Price: £60.00