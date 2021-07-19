Best beach tents & windbreakers for summer 2021

19 July 2021, 09:57

Best beach tents & windbreakers for summer 2021
Best beach tents & windbreakers for summer 2021. Picture: Amazon

This summer is set to be a scorcher!

As the UK experiences sweltering temperatures of around 30C, now is as good a time as any to invest in a beach tent and windbreak.

Beach tents can be a real life-saver during heatwaves, offering protection from UVA and UVB rays, and some much-needed respite from the sun.

They're particularly useful for those with young children, or if you're planning to spend a whole day on the beach.

Windbreaks, meanwhile, prevent your clothes and food from getting smothered in sand, and help shield you from high winds.

READ MORE: The best fans and air conditioning units to beat the heat

The best beach tents and windbreaks for summer 2021:

Aibyks 9.8ft 5 Pole Windbreaker
Aibyks 9.8ft 5 Pole Windbreaker. Picture: Aibyks

1. Aibyks 9.8ft 5 Pole Windbreaker

Description: Perfect for the garden, camping, or beach days, this Aibyks windbreaker is tear-resistant and comes with poles and rope to help secure it to the ground.

Price: £119.99

Buy here

Purebox Automatic Pop-Up Beach Tent
Purebox Automatic Pop-Up Beach Tent. Picture: Purebox

2. Purebox Automatic Pop-Up Beach Tent

Description: This extra large, waterproof beach tent from Purebox allows you to set up shop in a few seconds - and is super easy to fold away again after use.

Price: £39.99

Buy here

Decathlon 3-Person Beach Parasol
Decathlon 3-Person Beach Parasol. Picture: Decathlon

3. Decathlon 3-Person Beach Parasol

Description: Designed to shelter up to three adults, this parasol is wind resistant of up to 30mph and compact.

Price: £39.99

Buy here

Amara Premium Beach Tent
Amara Premium Beach Tent. Picture: Amara

4. Amara Premium Beach Tent

Description: If you're looking for something extra special, this gorgeous Amara beach tent might be for you. As well as being UV and water resistant, it comes in a variety of cute colours and has a matching bag to help carry it from car to beach.

Price: £289.00

Buy here

Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader
Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader. Picture: Easthills Outdoors

5. Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader

Description: Offering 50+ UPF protection, this pop-up beach tent from Easthills Outdoors will effectively protect you from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Price: £99.99

Buy here

Olpro Witley 7 Pole Windbreak
Olpro Witley 7 Pole Windbreak. Picture: Olpro Witley

6. Olpro Witley 7 Pole Windbreak

Description: Complete with a cute badger design, this windbreak by Olpro Witley is ideal is you have kids.

Price: £60.00

Buy here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Summer reads 2021: The best books to read on the beach or by the pool

Summer reads 2021: 16 of the best books to read on the beach or by the pool
How hot is too hot for work?

Too hot to work from home? Here's what your employer can do – including giving you the day off
Best bedding 2021: From The White Company to Dunelm and John Lewis

Best bedding 2021: From The White Company to Dunelm and John Lewis
When is it safe to take your dog out in the sun?

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Emily Watson transformed her home using bargains she sourced online

DIY loving mum-of-three on a budget redecorated four bedrooms for under £1,500

Trending on Heart

Where is Virgin River filmed?

Where is Virgin River filmed? Filming locations for the Netflix show revealed

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Virgin River season three are there?

How many episodes of Virgin River season three are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

What happened to Hope in season three of Virgin River?

Does Hope die in Virgin River season three?

TV & Movies

Adele looked gorgeous over the weekend as she flaunted her new look

Adele shows off glam new look at basketball game with rumoured new boyfriend

Celebrities

How many episodes are there of Baptiste season 2?

Baptiste season 2 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste

Baptiste season 2 cast: Who is in the drama with Tchéky Karyo and how do you recognise them?

TV & Movies