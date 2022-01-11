How to improve your sleep in 2022: Best products on the market right now

11 January 2022, 18:04

These products might be the answer to a good night of sleep
These products might be the answer to a good night of sleep. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A good night sleep is essential to living fully and thriving in the daytime.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to improve your sleep quality then you're not alone.

Statistics taken from last year have revealed that 36% of UK adults struggle to get to sleep and nearly half of people have trouble falling asleep once a month.

Sleep plays an important role in our physical and mental health, meaning that getting a good night of sleep should be a huge priority for everyone.

There are, of course, many products on the market which can help aid your sleep. But with so many out there, how do we know which ones are worth trying?

36% of UK adults struggle to get to sleep and nearly half of people have trouble falling asleep once a month. Picture: Getty

We've pulled together some of our top picks to make selecting the right products easier for you:

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, £17.55
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, £17.55. Picture: PH

This Works say: "Get a great night's sleep with our best-selling deep sleep pillow spray. Proven to help you fall asleep faster and wake feeling more refreshed. Our award-winning, natural, aromatherapeutic Superblend of Lavender, Camomile and Vetivert calms both mind and body, soothing you to sleep. Simply spritz your pillow before you sleep."

Price: £17.55

Buy here.

Morphée Meditation and Relaxation Box

Morphée Meditation and Relaxation Box, £79.95
Morphée Meditation and Relaxation Box, £79.95. Picture: PH

Morphée say: "Catch up on your sleep with Morphée, the innovative unconnected device created by sleep experts. Morphée helps you fall asleep easily and fosters a deep and restful sleep thanks to 200+ combinations of meditation and relaxation sessions."

Price: £79.95

Buy here.

3D Sleep Eye Mask by Umisleep

3D Sleep Eye Mask by Umisleep, £14.99
3D Sleep Eye Mask by Umisleep, £14.99. Picture: PH

Umisleep say: "Umisleep's latest 3D design eye sleep mask is based on ergonomics. The contours of the eye area are deeper which will not touch your eyelashes and apply zero pressure on your eyelids, so that you can blink freely, ladies don’t need to worry about interfering with makeup."

Price: £14.99

Buy here.

Soft Teddy Fleece Weighted Blanket 6KG by Sleepdown

Soft Teddy Fleece Weighted Blanket, £41.99
Soft Teddy Fleece Weighted Blanket, £41.99. Picture: PH

Sleepdown say: "Sleepdown Gravity weighted blanket for adults, children and kids is engineered to provide a relaxing sleep experience using deep touch pressure therapy."

Price: £41.99

Buy here.

Cowshed Sleep Calming Bath Salts

Cowshed Sleep Calming Bath Salts, £18
Cowshed Sleep Calming Bath Salts, £18. Picture: PH

Cowshed say: "Drift off into a good night's sleep with these calming bath salts. Our bespoke aromatherapy blend of Melissa and Lemon Myrtle essential oils can help relieve tension and stress. Relax the body and mind with therapeutic Himalayan sea salts, while nourishing the skin with renewing Olive Squalane and toning Neroli. To use, sprinkle two spoonfuls into a warm bath before bed."

Price: £18

Buy here.

Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock by Lumie

Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock by Lumie, £65.99
Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock by Lumie, £65.99. Picture: PH

Lumie say: "Instead of being jolted from sleep by an alarm, Bodyclock Rise 100 wakes you gradually and more effectively with brightening light. By the time you open your eyes, you're properly awake, alert and feeling ready for the day ahead. The right light can also prepare your body for sleep. The built-in sunset feature promotes melatonin production to help you to unwind naturally."

Price: £65.99

Buy here.

Baemperature control sheets by Bambaw

Bamboo temperature control sheets by Bambaw, £42.50
Bamboo temperature control sheets by Bambaw, £42.50. Picture: PH

Bambaw say: "Bamboo is a highly breathable fabric because it contains many more small gaps than cotton, which gives it thermoregulatory properties. This also provides it with excellent moisture absorption and wicking properties. The bamboo fabric, therefore, helps to regulate your body temperature."

Price: £42.50

Buy here.

Sanctuary Spa Wellness De-Stress Warming Body Balm

Sanctuary Spa Wellness De-Stress Warming Body Balm, £9.80
Sanctuary Spa Wellness De-Stress Warming Body Balm, £9.80. Picture: PH

Sanctuary Spa say: "Lock in essential moisturising oils for skin restoration, focus on tired or tense areas to give yourself the luxurious treatment your body deserves and calm your mind to enjoy a sumptuous slumber."

Price: £9.80

Buy here.

