December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

We've rounded up the best things released this month. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Catrice New Year's Countdown Calendar

Give yourself five more days of lovely surprises. Picture: Catrice Cosmetics

There's something strangely bittersweet about opening door 24 on your advent calendar - even if you know there's more presents waiting for you the next day.

Reignite the joy-of-opening-windows with this calendar designed for the no man's land between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

There are five products that will give you a boost and a touch of glam on the big night waiting to be discovered from December 27 until the 31st.

Where to buy: Just My Look, £12.35 (reduced from £18.95)

Mince pie waffle

A new way to enjoy a mince pie! Picture: Creams

It's never too cold for ice-cream, but you can definitely make it more festive by throwing in a mince pie waffle!

It's the latest creative creation from the team at Creams, and features one of their classic golden waffles stuffed with indulgent mincemeat, topped with sumptuous salted caramel gelato and sticky maple syrup with a dusting of cinnamon and icing sugar, along with a crisp Creams wafer.

Where to buy: Creams Café

Christmas Mini Babybel

Who knew a Mini Babybel was a festive treat? Picture: Babybel

It's not just Santa who is famous for his snug red outfit, Mini Babybel cheeses rock the look too!

And this year they have even more in common with their festive fashionista twin as special Christmas editions are released.

There's an array of fun festive designs in packs of 6, 10, 12 and 15 Original and Light Babybel, featuring Santa faces and festive outfit options - perfect to mix and match!

Where to buy: Available until 2nd January, at supermarkets nationwide

Sprouts Direct

Whether you love or loathe the little green orbs, you can't deny these are cool! Picture: Sports Direct

Office workers know that the giant Sports Direct mug is the most valuable chalice of the tea break.

And now everyone's favourite sports shop has ventured in to the world of Christmas clothing with a cheeky twist on its brand name - get ready for Sprouts Direct.

Available in sizes XS to XXXL the whole range includes...

Malibu Christmas goodies

We never would have guessed Malibu could be so wintery. Picture: Malibu

Proving that Malibu Rum is not just a perfect summer tipple, they have just brought out a new line of Christmas merch, including furry bucket hats, fluffy stockings and faux fur sliders.

Paying homage to the coconut flavoured rum's iconic white bottle, their soft texture also looks very snow-like. Cheers!

Where to buy: Malibu store, prices start £19.99

Everleaf X RALA

Each of the three candles matches one of the non-alcoholic aperitif's flavours. Picture: Everleaf

If just the thought of going to a Christmas party gives you a sore head, it might be good opportunity to get acquainted with non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits, like Everleaf.

The award-winning non-alcoholic aperitif has partnered with vegan natural independent candle brand, RALA, to create a range of limited edition luxury candles.

Each candle delivers a perfect encapsulation of each of Everleaf’s three expressions, and 20% from each bundle will be donated to the global conservation charity, Fauna & Flora International (FFI).

Where to buy: Everleaf, £40 each

Vegan Boursin

The new plant based Boursin is packed with intense garlicky flavour. Picture: Boursin

Boursin Plant-Based Garlic & Herbs is inspired by the recipe of the original Boursin with a delicious combination of intense garlic, fragrant parsley and chives, while a sunflower oil base gives it a deliciously spreadable texture.

It will be available nationwide from February 2022, but for now (and throughout Veganuary) it will be available in Sainsbury's.

Where to buy: Sainsbury's, RRP £3