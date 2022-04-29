TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

29 April 2022, 15:29

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Next time you're shopping at TK Maxx, look out for products with a number '2' marked on the price tag – it could mean you're getting a seriously good deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A former TK Maxx employee has revealed what the number code on each price tag means, and number '2' is the one you want to look out for.

Daniel Baker, who previously worked for the retail giant as a senior merchandiser is set to appear on Channel 5's documentary TK Maxx: How do they do it? this weekend.

In a preview clip, Daniel can be seen revealing that the number code used on TK Maxx price tags tracks where the items were sourced from.

He explains that items marked with a number '2' are genuine pieces of stock from the original designer or brand.

TK Maxx use a secret code to track where items have been sourced from
TK Maxx use a secret code to track where items have been sourced from. Picture: Alamy

Daniel elaborates: "On any label, you can see a number, the number that is really exciting to a customer is number two because that means it’s genuine stock that was sold at a higher price somewhere else."

While there are a range of numbers with different meanings, Daniel explains that the most used number are one, two and seven.

The number '1' on a price tag means that the product was produced by the brand specifically for TK Maxx.

Number '2' – as we mentioned – is 'close out buy', which means that it is unsold stock from the designer.

Number '7' refers to 'packaway' stock, this means the products have been packed away from a previous year, for example, Christmas crackers left over in January and put on sale for the following Christmas.

The number '2' on TK Maxx products means the item has been sourced directly from the brand
The number '2' on TK Maxx products means the item has been sourced directly from the brand. Picture: Channel 5

Daniel explains in the documentary: "You can get good value for money on a type one, it could be that just the sheer volume they are producing means they can price it cheaper."

However, he adds: “The real bargains you are looking for are a two and a seven for sure. That’s also part of the treasure hunt when I got into a store as I’m constantly going ‘oh that’s a type two, that’s a real bargain there'."

You can watch the full documentary on Sunday at 7:00p.m on Channel 5.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year

Dog owners issued urgent warning as toxic caterpillars reappear in the UK
Some men only wash their sheets after four months

Half of UK single men only wash their bed sheets once every four months
The woman has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Woman furious after mother-in-law gets tattoos of her children's names without telling her
All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year

Warning as all-inclusive holidays in Spain introduce alcohol limits

News

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Trending on Heart

Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10

Celebrities

Netflix is increasing its prices

Netflix reveals date of next price increase for all customers

Netflix

Stacey Solomon has shared Rose's first words

Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares sweet video of Rose saying her first word

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin got a cut on his head while filming Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers bloody head injury while filming BGT

Celebrities

James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced

James Corden quits as host of The Late Late Show after seven years

Celebrities

Holly Greenstein has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein debuts new boyfriend after shock Andrew Davis drama

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Beulah

Celebrities

Daniel Holmes hit out at MAFS expert John Aiken

Married at First Sight Australia's Daniel Holmes makes dig at expert John Aiken after criticism

TV & Movies

Gogglebox fans were not impressed last week

Gogglebox hit with over 140 Ofcom complaints over 'shocking' duck scene

TV & Movies

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across the England and Wales

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across England and Wales

Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends

Married at First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends after 'affair' scandal

TV & Movies

This optical illusion reveals whether you are romantic or a loner

Are you romantic or a loner? This optical illusion will reveal your personality