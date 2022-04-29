TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

By Alice Dear

Next time you're shopping at TK Maxx, look out for products with a number '2' marked on the price tag – it could mean you're getting a seriously good deal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A former TK Maxx employee has revealed what the number code on each price tag means, and number '2' is the one you want to look out for.

Daniel Baker, who previously worked for the retail giant as a senior merchandiser is set to appear on Channel 5's documentary TK Maxx: How do they do it? this weekend.

In a preview clip, Daniel can be seen revealing that the number code used on TK Maxx price tags tracks where the items were sourced from.

He explains that items marked with a number '2' are genuine pieces of stock from the original designer or brand.

TK Maxx use a secret code to track where items have been sourced from. Picture: Alamy

Daniel elaborates: "On any label, you can see a number, the number that is really exciting to a customer is number two because that means it’s genuine stock that was sold at a higher price somewhere else."

While there are a range of numbers with different meanings, Daniel explains that the most used number are one, two and seven.

The number '1' on a price tag means that the product was produced by the brand specifically for TK Maxx.

Number '2' – as we mentioned – is 'close out buy', which means that it is unsold stock from the designer.

Number '7' refers to 'packaway' stock, this means the products have been packed away from a previous year, for example, Christmas crackers left over in January and put on sale for the following Christmas.

The number '2' on TK Maxx products means the item has been sourced directly from the brand. Picture: Channel 5

Daniel explains in the documentary: "You can get good value for money on a type one, it could be that just the sheer volume they are producing means they can price it cheaper."

However, he adds: “The real bargains you are looking for are a two and a seven for sure. That’s also part of the treasure hunt when I got into a store as I’m constantly going ‘oh that’s a type two, that’s a real bargain there'."

You can watch the full documentary on Sunday at 7:00p.m on Channel 5.

Read more: