Stunning solar eclipse set to occur this Thursday

Make sure you don't miss the solar moon eclipse this week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A partial eclipse is expected to bring a very short break in the sunshine this week.

If you love everything to do with space, the stars and planets, then you're in for a treat this week.

A solar eclipse is set to occur on Thursday, starting at 9:12am when the moon will start edging in front of the sun.

It is predicted that come 11:41am, the moon will have maximum coverage over the sun and by 2:11pm the eclipse will have finished.

Unlike a total eclipse, where the moon covers the entirety of the sun, here in the UK we'll see a partial eclipse.

The solar eclipse will only be partial and will start to occur on Thursday morning. Picture: Getty

This will make the sun look like someone has took a bite out of it.

Alongside us, Greenland, Iceland, the Arctic, most of Europe, North America and Asia will also witness an eclipse.

It will only be parts of the northern hemisphere where a total eclipse will occur.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon move between the sun and the earth. Picture: Getty

As per every eclipse, it's very important you do not look directly at the sun, instead, pick up some special glasses in order to see the occurrence carefully.

In spiritual terms, a solar eclipse is said to represent focusing on internal change.

Solar eclipses: The basics

Nasa explain: "A solar eclipse happens when, at just the right moment, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. Sometimes the Moon only blocks part of the Sun’s light. This is called a partial solar eclipse.

"Other times, the Moon blocks all of the Sun’s light. This is called a total solar eclipse. As the Moon blocks the Sun’s light, it casts a shadow on part of the Earth.

"The Moon’s shadow creates a trail as Earth rotates. This trail is called the path of totality.

"If you want to experience total darkness during an eclipse, you have to be in the path of totality."