Horror for arachnophobes as new study reveals spiders are becoming more AGGRESSIVE amid weather chaos

21 August 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 11:29

Horror for arachnophobes as new study reveals spiders are getting ANGRIER amid weather chaos
Horror for arachnophobes as new study reveals spiders are getting ANGRIER amid weather chaos. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Spiders living in conditions with freak weather are becoming angrier, and we’re terrified.

A new study has found that areas across the world with dramatically changing weather are having an evolutionary impact on spiders.

In storm-prone regions, colonies of spiders are becoming angrier as the weather changes their habitats on a regular basis.

READ MORE: Aldi's £8 spider catcher will help you battle with the influx of spiders during the washout

McMaster University in Canada carried out the study, which looked into the behaviour of female colonies, which usually live in the US and Mexico.

The results of the study found that following a period of dramatic weather such as a topical cyclone, the more aggressive spiders produced more offspring
The results of the study found that following a period of dramatic weather such as a topical cyclone, the more aggressive spiders produced more offspring. Picture: Getty

The team observed the spiders before and after a storm over a two day period.

They measured aggressiveness of the spiders by their speed, the amount of attacks on prey and how likely they were to eat the male spiders in their own colony.

These results were compared to other colonies of the same spider who lived in less dramatic weather conditions.

The results of the study found that following a period of dramatic weather such as a topical cyclone, the more aggressive spiders produced more offspring.

The researchers believe that this could be a new evolutionary response the spiders have developed to deal with climate change
The researchers believe that this could be a new evolutionary response the spiders have developed to deal with climate change. Picture: Getty

The researchers believe that this could be a new evolutionary response the spiders have developed to deal with climate change.

With this in mind, spiders across the world could start producing more aggressive offspring – as this is passed down through generation in spider colonies – due to climate change.

Evolutionary biologist Jonathan Pruitt said: "It is tremendously important to understand the environmental impacts of these 'black swan' weather events on evolution and natural selection.

"As sea levels rise, the incidence of tropical storms will only increase.

In storm-prone regions, colonies of spiders are becoming angrier as the weather changes their habitats on a regular basis
In storm-prone regions, colonies of spiders are becoming angrier as the weather changes their habitats on a regular basis. Picture: Getty

"Now more than ever we need to contend with what the ecological and evolutionary impacts of these storms will be for non-human animals."

He went on to explain: “Tropical cyclones likely impact both of these stressors by altering the numbers of flying prey and increasing sun exposure from a more open canopy layer.

"Aggressiveness is passed down through generations in these colonies, from parent to daughter, and is a major factor in their survival and ability to reproduce."

READ NOW: Britain set for spider INVASION as wet weather forces them inside

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Brits will be hit by gale force winds today

UK weather: Met Office warns gale force winds and torrential rain to hit Britain before Bank Holiday heatwave

Weather

A 12-year-old girl from Russia has been left fighting for her life

Girl, 12, in critical condition after getting hand stuck in swimming pool pump on family holiday to Turkey
A grandma has been blasted for being naked in front of her grandson

Mum blasts mother-in-law for walking around NAKED in front of 12-year-old grandson
Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight

Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight
These parents have been left shocked by the fine

Parents stung with £120 fine for taking son out of school for grandmother’s funeral

Trending on Heart

GBBO viewers think they know who's going to win

Great British Bake Off fans convinced they know who wins a WEEK before launch

TV & Movies

New details of the latest James Bond film have been released

New James Bond movie: Bond 25 title, release date, cast and latest rumours revealed

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood exchanged tweets with Bake Off contestant Priya O'Shea

Paul Hollywood 'exchanged flirty messages' with a Bake Off 2019 contestant

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt has moved her family home to the African wilderness

Scarlett Moffatt and family join a 'sex-swapping' African tribe for new TV experiment

Celebrities

Furious parents has slammed the Channel 4 doc as 'irresponsible'

Parents DIVIDED over ‘shock’ Channel 4 doc which sees 18-month-old baby being trained like a dog

TV & Movies

Kerry Katona has defended her daughter against the backlash

Kerry Katona defends daughter, 16, after she uses weight loss shakes: 'she looks amazing'

Celebrities