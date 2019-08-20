Aldi's £8 spider catcher will help you battle influx of huge spiders... without hurting them

20 August 2019, 13:15 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 13:32

Here's how to get rid of the spider influx in your home
Here's how to get rid of the spider influx in your home. Picture: Getty Images/Aldi

The budget retailer is here to get rid of all those unwanted creepy-crawlies with this handy spider catcher.

If you’re terrified of creepy crawlies, there’s good news because Aldi is now selling the ultimate spider catcher for just £7.99.

But while the handy contraption is set to stop those eight-legged creatures in their tracks, it will also capture them humanely.

Yep, the soft bristles mean spiders of all shapes and sizes can be picked up and safely put outside with absolutely no harm to them.

And heights are no problem for this tool, as the 68cm plastic rod will ensure you can get to all the hardest to reach places those pesky creepy crawlies like to hide in.

Not only does it work on spiders, but the budget shop also claim the catcher can be used with moths, butterflies and daddy long legs.

Aldi is selling a spider catcher
Aldi is selling a spider catcher. Picture: Aldi

It’s very simple to use as well, all you have to do is put the bristles of the catcher toward the insect and then gently squeeze the handles together.

Read More: Cats DO know their names and are just choosing to ignore you, claims study

Once the creature is captured, just take it outside and release the bristles.

The spider catcher will be available online from August 25 but you can pre-order it now. You can also find it in your nearest Aldi store using the online branch locator.

Amazon are also selling one for £14.99.

This comes at the right time as the recent wet weather is said to be bringing spiders into our homes and offices weeks earlier than usual.

Read More: Couple get second chance as woman finds first love’s number in her attic while clearing out ex-husbands stuff

While house spiders usually seek shelter in warm places at the beginning of September, "spider season" has started early as the August washout has tricked the eight-legged creatures into premature mating.

Apparently, the population of false widows — the UK's only poisonous spider - has also increased thanks to the weather.

Pest controller Clive Boase told The Sun: “They’re more common than most people think.

"There are half-a-dozen different species of the false widow and they can survive both indoors and outdoors.

"They prefer suburban areas and are most commonly found around domestic and commercial premises.

"They love conservatories and toilet blocks, window frames, porches, lofts and garages and they like to live beneath kitchen appliances and cupboards.

“They certainly can give a painful bite but only as a last resort.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight

Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight
These parents have been left shocked by the fine

Parents stung with £120 fine for taking son out of school for grandmother’s funeral
People are being warned over the new scam which could see fraudsters steal your money

Public warned over scam where fraudsters imitate your friends and family’s voices
Josie Gibson was open Loose Women speaking about being a single mum

Emotional Josie Gibson opens up on struggles of being a single mum

TV & Movies

The Channel 4 programme has caused controversy

Channel 4’s ‘Train Your Baby Like a Dog’ SLAMMED over ‘concerning’ parenting techniques

Trending on Heart

Killing Eve will be back for a third series

Killing Eve season 3 begins production - after Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are spotted filming in London

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies

Joe Sugg is launching his acting career

Strictly star Joe Sugg lands West End role in hit musical Waitress

Celebrities

Paul Hollywood's ex girlfriend could be going on I'm A Celeb

Paul Hollywood’s ex Summer Monteys-Fullam sparks rumours she’s joining I’m A Celebrity line up

Celebrities

Great British Bake Off is back

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

TV & Movies