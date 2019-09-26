This is why you'll see more spiders in your house this week

Spiders are set to find cover from the rain in our homes. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

With heavy rain falling across the UK, spiders are seeking shelter in warm and dry places – like your home.

Earlier in the year, August weather took a turn for the worst as we were hit with a summer washout.

People were warned at the time they may see an influx of spiders in their homes as they seek cover from the conditions.

READ MORE: Man lures HUGE black spider with green fangs out of hole in UK office

Now, we’re officially in the midst of spider season as the male creepy crawlies search for females to mate with.

The UK is currently in the midst of a September washout, set to continue into October. Picture: Getty

If that wasn’t enough to see more of the eight-legged arachnids in our homes, the current September washout can’t be helping.

This week, the UK has been pounded with heavy rain, which is bound to mean people up and down the country seeing even more spiders in their homes – and the bad weather is only set to continue.

READ MORE: British family 'eaten alive' by nest of '20 false widow spiders'

The Met Office say that the wet weather looks set to continue into the second week in October.

With more and more house spiders being spotted in homes, it’s good to know there are ways you can repel the pests.

Spiders are set to invade homes as they avoid the washout. Picture: Getty

Home Bargains, for example, are currently selling a spray which promises to banish spiders from your home.

Shoppers are calling the spray a ‘miracle’ – and it’s only retailing at 99p.

READ NOW: New study reveals what time spiders are most active, and where they're hiding from you at night