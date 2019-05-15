You can now buy a sun lounger for your dog and it's only £14.99

15 May 2019

Dogs can now enjoy the sun on their own lounger
Dogs can now enjoy the sun on their own lounger. Picture: B&M
The whole family can enjoy the upcoming bank holiday with this adorable sun lounger for dogs.

Summer is finally on its way, and as well as decking yourself and the family out with the best hot-weather accessories - now your dog can be part of the fun as well.

Yep, B&M have created a sun lounger perfect for your pooch and it comes in at just £14.99.

The raised beds are made for both inside and outside use, and the budget store claim they’ll help your pets maintain their body temperature.

What’s more, they’re made in two stylish colours of khaki green or navy blue, and are 129cm x 80cm. Which means can match them to your decor perfectly.

B&M is selling garden furniture perfect for the summer
B&M is selling garden furniture perfect for the summer. Picture: Getty

Animal lovers first caught glimpse of B&M’s new product when one dog owner shared a photo on the "Extreme coupling and Bargains UK" Facebook group.

READ MORE: Vet warns against throwing sticks for dogs after puppy suffers 'life threatening' injuries

Bargain hunter Amanda shared photos of her two dogs sitting on the lounger and told followers: "£15 from B&M. Friends have paid £69 for beds just like these.. and so far they seem fab

"Deffo a bargain to keep their bones off the hard floors."

READ MORE: Mum raves about £6.99 Aldi plate that gets her kid to eat dinner with no tantrums

According to The Sun, hundreds more pooch owners were quick to join in the conversation, as one user said: "Would be handy for Bonnie for comfortable sunbathing."

While a second chimed in: "I had one for my dog so much better than traditional ones as they're easy to clean and comfortable."

If you want to get your hands on one, the loungers are available at B&M stores across the country and you can track down your nearest one using the store locator tool.

There are plenty more garden accessories to get you in the mood for the bank holiday, including an outdoor fire pit from Aldi which actually doubles up as a BBQ.

Aldi are also selling a range of outdoor furniture
Aldi are also selling a range of outdoor furniture. Picture: Aldi

At just £49.99, the garden furniture is the perfect way to enjoy some alfresco dining, and after going viral on Twitter, it's already sold out online.

The retailer is also selling a corner design outdoor sofa for the fraction of the price of some big name competitors.

