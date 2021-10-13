Tesco store to start 'checking every customer's receipt' when they leave shop

The Tesco Extra store wants to decrease thefts and anti-social behaviour in their stores. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

The Tesco Extra in Rotherham is bringing the measure in a bid to stop thefts in the store.

A Tesco Extra store in Rotherham has allegedly announced that they will be checking every customer's receipts before they leave the store.

Aiming to cut down on thefts and anti-social behaviour in the shop, the staff will bring in the new rules from October 12.

This information comes from a typed notice which is said to have been posted in the Drummond Street Tesco store before being photographed and posted to Facebook.

In the notice, staff said that they will be "asking all customers to produce their receipt for goods purchased when leaving the store".

The Tesco store is on Drummond Street in Rotherham. Picture: Google Maps

They said that while they know it "sounds a little unusual", they "genuinely believe this is the right things to do" for their regular customers.

"We've listened to lots of customer feedback over the last 6 months and the biggest thing people speak about is wanting to feel safer in the area and our store", they wrote before adding: "We want this too!"

In the message, they claim that other stores have used this technique and received "overwhelmingly positive" feedback.

Staff explain in the note: "They tell us the store feels safer, is a nicer place to be and the shopping experience is much improved".

The store said they will be checking every customers receipts as they leave the store from October 12. Picture: Alamy

The full note reads:

"We're making some changes in our store and wanted to let you know in advance...

"From Tuesday 12th October, we will be asking all customers to produce their receipt for goods purchased when leaving the store.

"We know this may sound a little unusual, but we genuinely believe this is the right thing to do for our regular customers.

"We've listened to lots of customer feedback over the last 6 months and the biggest thing people speak about is wanting to feel safer in the area and our store.

"We want this too!

"We're continually looking for ways to make your shopping trip as simple, safe and pleasant as can be.

"Unfortunately, the time we want to spend serving customers, getting the products you want on the shelves and ensuring we're doing our best for you is instead being spent dealing with lots of types antisocial behaviour and theft, which we know can make your shopping trip unpleasant or even make you feel unsafe.

"Our colleagues in another town centre store very similar to Rotherham have already trialled receipt checking and the customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"They tell us the store feels safer, is a nicer place to be and the shopping experience is much improved.

"Checking your receipt should only take a few seconds of your time and will never negatively impact a genuine customer.

"In fact, our hope is that it will give us the time to serve you and our community better. The Rotherham Central Policing team are also supporting us with this initiative.

"If you have any questions or concerns please speak to one of our dedicated team members or managers, who will be more than happy to chat through them with you.

"We want to say thank you in advance for the support and patience we know you will show and we want to assure you that this decision has genuinely been made with our customers best interests at heart. The Rotherham Team".

Heart.co.uk reached out to Tesco, who said in a statement: "We’re currently asking customers shopping at our Rotherham Extra Store to show their receipt to colleagues as they leave the store after some recent incidents of theft. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”