Rats caught crawling over uncovered pastries at supermarket bakery

By Alice Dear

The footage of the rodents from a London supermarket has left shoppers refusing to purchase uncovered pastries forever.

A supermarket in London has come under fire over the weekend after footage of two rats crawling over their uncovered bakery section went viral.

The footage of the rodents was taken by videographer Anthony Mitson, who spotted the rats in a Sainsbury's store in Islington, London.

Two rats can be seen crawling over the basket of croissants. Picture: Anthony Mitson

In the disturbing video, two rats can be seen inside the bakery basket, where only one croissant is left.

When the rats realise they've been spotted, they both crawl quickly behind the shelving unit and out of sight.

Since Anthony shared the footage online, it has gone viral, with shoppers demanding answers from the supermarket chain.

The rodents were quick to run off when they noticed they had been spotted. Picture: Anthony Mitson

One person commented on Twitter: "This is why I stopped buying loose unwrapped items from supermarkets."

Another posted: "This is disgusting, this store should be shut down, torn down, rebuilt and bought by a responsible supermarket that actually cleans."

A third said: "Not gonna lie that’s put me off buying anything in Sainsbury’s bakery section for life."

This is why I stopped buying loose unwrapped items from supermarkets. — Llwyd ap Meredydd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@not_scarce) October 3, 2021

That rat video in the bakery at Sainsburys has actually ruined my day. Why does it keep popping up on the TL🤢🤢🤢 — kay🇱🇨✨ (@kaitlin_xo_) October 3, 2021

just saw a tiktok of some RATS !!!!! crawling in an open pastry basket at sainsburys 🤮🤮🤮 so now I’ve decided I will never buy open pastries / bread ever ever again argh — joe (@joedanielss) October 3, 2021

Sainsbury's released a statement to the Mail Online, which read: "Safety and hygiene is the most important thing to us and we are very sorry for this experience.

"We are taking immediate action to clean our Essex Road store and pest control have been called.

"We apologise to our customers who can be reassured we will do everything we can to ensure the problem is fixed as soon as possible."