School forced to close due to spider infestation as 1,500 students sent home

29 September 2021, 14:13

A school has had to close in Northampton due to a spider infestation
A school has had to close in Northampton due to a spider infestation. Picture: Google maps/Alamy

Over 1,500 students have been sent home from a school in Northampton after the discovery of a spider infestation.

A school in Northampton has been forced to send 1,500 students home after an infestation of spiders was discovered.

Duston School shut today, with headteacher Sam Strickland confirming that students wouldn’t be able to return to the school grounds until the false widow spiders had been removed.

Mr Strickland added that pupils would have to return to online teaching while the building is cleaned.

Duston School has been closed due to a spider infestation
Duston School has been closed due to a spider infestation. Picture: Google maps

A letter, sent to parents on Tuesday (September 28), said: "Please be advised that due to a suspected outbreak of False Black Widow Spiders we are regrettably having to close both phases of the school to all pupils and staff tomorrow (Wednesday) to allow the situation to be assessed and for the school to be cleaned.

“A decision regarding the re-opening of the school will be made following an update tomorrow and this will be communicated to you accordingly.

“I cannot apologise enough for the inconvenience that this may cause you, especially in terms of organising child care arrangements.

“Work will be set for all of our pupils to complete at home via Microsoft Teams. I will update you as soon as I have any further news.”

False widow spiders are often mistaken for widows
False widow spiders are often mistaken for widows. Picture: Alamy

This is the second school in Northamptonshire to close because of false widows this month, after Malcolm Arnold Academy was closed two weeks ago.

What is a false widow spider?

A false widow spider is often confused with the dangerous black widow as both have a similar dark-coloured, globular body.

While they do have a venomous bite, they are mostly harmless and very rarely attack humans.

Most of the time, there will be some slight soreness and redness for between one and 12 hours, and rarely for more than 24 hours.

While there are over 650 species of spider known to live in the UK, only around 12 of these are recorded to have bitten humans.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I chose a traditional name for my son - but have been told it's an insult'
A dad has started a campaign to make period pain an 'authorised absence' at schools

Dad-of-three girls campaigning to make period pains a reason to be off school
Check out our favourite sustainable brands

Sustainable clothing UK: The best eco-friendly brands in 2021
Snow could hit the UK within days this autumn

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days as temperatures drop 10C

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral pink midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

See the full cast of ITV's Hollington Drive

Hollington Drive cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

You season three and the Princess Diana musical are among the new releases this month

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in October

TV & Movies

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are expecting their fourth child

Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace announce they're expecting fourth child

Celebrities

We don't yet know if a second season of Squid Game is on the way

Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two

TV & Movies

Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest ever show

Squid Game on track to be the biggest Netflix series ever

TV & Movies

Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK

Why Married at First Sight UK fans think Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have split up

TV & Movies

Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade

Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton

TV & Movies

Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram

Katie Price's family post emotional statement saying they're 'deeply worried' about her

Celebrities

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has already seen one baker sent home

Who left Bake Off last week and who is left?

Great British Bake Off

How many winners can there be on Squid Game?

How many people can win Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Squid Games ending explained

What happens at the end of Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Park Hae-soo plays Sang Woo in Squid Game

Who plays Sang-woo in Squid Game?

TV & Movies