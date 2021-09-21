Cleaning your outdoor bins could be key to keeping spiders out your house

21 September 2021, 16:58

Keeping your outside bin clean can help keep spiders out of your house (stock images)
Keeping your outside bin clean can help keep spiders out of your house (stock images). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

If you're looking for ways to keep spiders out of your house, one expert has claimed that cleaning your outdoor bins is key.

It's officially spider season, meaning many of us are spending increasing amounts of time checking our pillows for our four-legged friends each evening.

Even if you are a fan of spiders, that doesn't necessarily mean you'll want your home overrun with them - so many of us are on the hunt for ways to keep them at bay.

One expert has claimed that keeping your outdoor bins clean - even if they aren't close to your front door - can help keep spiders out of your home.

Spiders can be unwanted visitors in people's homes (stock image)
Spiders can be unwanted visitors in people's homes (stock image). Picture: Getty

As reported by The Sun, Thomas Marbut, corporate trainer at Mosquito Squad told BestLife that the sort of insects that reside in your outdoor bin are an ideal meal for spiders.

He said: "Spiders will often gather around your trash cans, both inside and outside, but they aren't necessarily attracted to your trash, they're attracted to the pests that hover around the trash."

This means that spiders can use your bin as a passage into your home.

Experts have recommended keeping your outside bins clean to keep spiders at bay (stock image)
Experts have recommended keeping your outside bins clean to keep spiders at bay (stock image). Picture: Getty

Wyatt West, a board-certified entomologist and training education manager with Western Exterminator, said: "If there is a lot of clutter in the trash area, it provides spiders with ample spaces to hide".

Thomas added: "If you notice a large population of flies growing around your trash, you should clean the bin and the area thoroughly so you can reduce the number of spiders that may follow."

