Tesco opens its first checkout-free supermarket in the UK

Tesco have opened their first checkout-free supermarket in London. Picture: Alamy

By Polly Foreman

Tesco have launched a checkout-free supermarket in London.

Tesco have officially launched their first checkout-free supermarket - where customers can simply walk out with their groceries.

The UK's largest supermarket chain, which is led by Ken Murphy, has said that visitors to the store in Holborn, London, can simply use the app to check into the branch and leave without using a physical till.

The new format, which is Known as GetGo, follows in the footsteps of similar stores launches by Amazon in recent months.

Shoppers at will instead be charged to the card linked to their app, and will receive a receipt minutes after leaving the store.

The new system is called GetGo. Picture: Alamy

The shop will use cameras and weight-sensors to calculate what people have bought, and the companhy are working with AI firm Trigo to offer these services.

Some Tesco staff had previously been able to use this system in the Welwyn Garden City store, but this is the first time it is available to regular customers.

As reported by the BBC, Kevin Tindall, managing director of Tesco Convenience, said: "Our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time.

Customers use an app to pay for their groceries. Picture: Alamy

Tesco are following in the footsteps of the likes of Amazon. Picture: Alamy

"This is currently just a one-store trial, but we're looking forward to seeing how our customers respond."

Richard Lim, chief executive of retail analyst group Retail Economics, said that Tesco's move was "reflective of the way the wider industry is heading".

He added: "One critical element of this for Tesco is also about gaining data and trying to elevate their proposition as much as they can for their customers."