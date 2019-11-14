Shoppers go wild for Tesco teddy fleece duvet set selling for just £6

Tesco is selling teddy fleece duvet sets. Picture: Tesco/Facebook

By Naomi Bartram

Tesco is selling teddy fleece duvet sets for only £6.25.

The temperature is set to plummet over the next few weeks, with snow even hitting parts of the UK.

And as we cancel all our plans to curl up in front of the TV, now Tesco is selling the ultimate cosy bedding set to complete your duvet days.

Just in time for winter, the retailer has slashed the price of its Silentnight teddy fleece sets from £25 to just £6.25.

Unfortunately, the sets aren't available online, but eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted the bargain in their local stores.

A woman raved about the deal on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

Taking to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group on Facebook, one woman told her fellow bargain hunters that she was delighted to find the pink and grey sets for £6.25.

Read More: What date is Black Friday 2019 in the UK, when do the sales start and how can I get the best offers?

The excited shopper wrote: "Tesco in Oxford don't know if its all Tesco."

And people couldn’t wait to respond with the post racking up almost 5,000 comments.

One wrote "Oh wow,” while another said: "If it’s in my Tesco I’m getting one!" followed by heart eyes emojis.

Read More: The best vegan Christmas sandwiches on the UK high street - from Pret to Boots

And a third added: "Wish they had these in Tesco's in Scotland... need them this time of year!"

On the Tesco website, the description of the bedding states: "The Silentnight Teddy Fleece Duvet set is perfect for those colder months as you snuggle up in bed.

"The super cosy style provides ultimate warmth and comfort to your bed. The soft fluffy textured fabric is beautifully crafted from soft touch polyester making it warm and inviting for those cosy nights in."

Elsewhere on the highstreet, the Christmas sales are already starting as Home Bargains has released a range of paint-your-own frozen dolls.

The budget store are selling the figures for just £2.99 - and shoppers can choose between Elsa and Anna.

They come equipped with six pots of paint and a brush for your child to get creative with.