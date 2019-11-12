What date is Black Friday 2019 in the UK, when do the sales start and how can I get the best offers?

By Naomi Bartram

Black Friday 2019 is set to be another huge event in the shopping calendar, but when does it start this year?

Christmas is almost upon us, which means you’ve probably started thinking about what to get your nearest and dearest.

And what better way to start your festive shopping than with the biggest sale of the whole year - Black Friday?

Whether you're brave enough to hit the highstreet, or prefer to fill up your basket online, you can get some amazing deals on everything from technology, to perfume, to clothes.

So, as Black Friday comes around again, here’s everything you need to know - including the start date and how to get the best offers.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday is on 29th November this year. It began as a US tradition which always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, making it the last Thursday in November.

Cyber Monday follows on the first Monday after Black Friday which is on 2nd December - just in time for your Christmas shopping.

While Black Friday used to be the day shoppers headed for their local high street and Cyber Monday was exclusively for online deals, now the two events have merged into one and are often called ‘Black Friday weekend’.

When do the Black Friday sales start?

The official day for Black Friday 2019 might be November 29, but many retailers actually start cutting their prices up to a week before the official kick off.

For example, the Amazon Black Friday discount deals will start to appear on Friday, November 22 and will run through to Friday, November 29.

What is Black Friday?

Originating in America, Black Friday is the name given to a day where retailers dramatically cut their prices on a huge range of items the day after Thanksgiving.

Over the last few years, Britain has also got involved, with most major retailers deciding to offer discounts on a large selection of items including technology, clothes and lifestyle.

How can I get the best deals?

While it’s a little too early to find out which items will be slashed in price, it’s a good idea to do your research in advance and note down all the products you’d like to purchase.

This is because some particular popular items - especially technology - can sell out in minutes.

If you’re looking for something on Amazon - it’s also a good idea to sign up for Amazon Prime because this will give you exclusive discounts and early access to "lightening deals" 30 minutes before everyone else.