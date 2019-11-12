What date is Black Friday 2019 in the UK, when do the sales start and how can I get the best offers?

12 November 2019, 16:38 | Updated: 12 November 2019, 16:43

The Black Friday sales are back
The Black Friday sales are back. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Black Friday 2019 is set to be another huge event in the shopping calendar, but when does it start this year?

Christmas is almost upon us, which means you’ve probably started thinking about what to get your nearest and dearest.

And what better way to start your festive shopping than with the biggest sale of the whole year - Black Friday?

Whether you're brave enough to hit the highstreet, or prefer to fill up your basket online, you can get some amazing deals on everything from technology, to perfume, to clothes.

So, as Black Friday comes around again, here’s everything you need to know - including the start date and how to get the best offers.

Black Friday is back for another year
Black Friday is back for another year. Picture: Getty Images

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday is on 29th November this year. It began as a US tradition which always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, making it the last Thursday in November.

Read More: What to buy your sister for Christmas 2019: Gift ideas that you'll want to keep yourself

Cyber Monday follows on the first Monday after Black Friday which is on 2nd December - just in time for your Christmas shopping.

While Black Friday used to be the day shoppers headed for their local high street and Cyber Monday was exclusively for online deals, now the two events have merged into one and are often called ‘Black Friday weekend’.

Read More: What to buy your girlfriend for Christmas 2019 - including pyjamas and spa days

When do the Black Friday sales start?

The official day for Black Friday 2019 might be November 29, but many retailers actually start cutting their prices up to a week before the official kick off.

For example, the Amazon Black Friday discount deals will start to appear on Friday, November 22 and will run through to Friday, November 29.

What is Black Friday?

Originating in America, Black Friday is the name given to a day where retailers dramatically cut their prices on a huge range of items the day after Thanksgiving.

Over the last few years, Britain has also got involved, with most major retailers deciding to offer discounts on a large selection of items including technology, clothes and lifestyle.

How can I get the best deals?

While it’s a little too early to find out which items will be slashed in price, it’s a good idea to do your research in advance and note down all the products you’d like to purchase.

This is because some particular popular items - especially technology - can sell out in minutes.

If you’re looking for something on Amazon - it’s also a good idea to sign up for Amazon Prime because this will give you exclusive discounts and early access to "lightening deals" 30 minutes before everyone else.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Some children will miss out on seeing Santa at Harrods

Parents raging as Harrods Santa's Grotto is closed off unless they spend £2,000
The Coca-Cola truck is coming to a city near you

Coca-Cola's UK Christmas truck tour dates confirmed: From Edinburgh to Cardiff
Clemmie's husband has said he's 'disappointed' by his wife

Disgraced mum blogger Clemmie Hooper's husband refuses to defend her after she's outed as secret troll
The Chihuahua had a lucky escape after being targeted by a bird of prey

Couple appeal for help after their pet Chihuahua is grabbed by bird of prey from garden
Neighbours don't want to hear any more "noisy children" playing outside nursery.

Nursery forced to ban kids from playing outside as neighbours complain about 'shrieking' children

Trending on Heart

Jacqueline Jossa is heading into the jungle for the 2019 series.

Who is Jacqueline Jossa? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's marriage troubles, children and career revealed

TV & Movies

Myles Stephenson has joined the I'm A Celeb line-up.

Who is Myles Stephenson? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, girlfriend and singing career revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey could be leaving the Square forever

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Fowler leaving for good as Martin learns shock news?

TV & Movies

The broadcaster and former footballer is heading Down Under.

Who is Ian Wright? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, family and football career revealed

TV & Movies

Brooke Vincent has shared an adorable new photo

Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent shares adorable first family photo with newborn Mexx

Celebrities

You

Netflix release teaser trailer for You season 2

TV & Movies