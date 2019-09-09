'The man who gave birth' Freddy McConnell opens up about his pregnancy on This Morning

9 September 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 9 September 2019, 12:19

Freddy McConnell - a transgender man who gave birth to his own baby - spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Freddy McConnell, a trans man who gave birth, appeared on This Morning earlier today to discuss his journey.

The new parent, who transitioned from female to male in his early 20s, opened up to Holly and Phil about his experience of pregnancy and childbirth as a transgender man.

He said: "It’s an experience that might sound strange and confusing at first, but it’s an experience that has a lot of things about it – love family, things that are so universal.

Freddie McConnell opened up about his journey on This Morning today
Freddy McConnell opened up about his journey on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Freddys mother, who appeared alongside him, said that she supported him throughout his journey.

She said: "I’ve always been alongside Freddie supporting him. When he told me he was trans, one of my first thoughts was I'm not going to have any grandchildren from Freddy.

"It's really brave of him to do that because of the people out there making a judgment on him. I’ve always been really proud of him."

Freddy also called on the law to change, as he had to be listed on the birth certificate as the 'mother' - despite his gender.

He added of his pregnancy: "It’s hard because there is no way for someone like me to do that without being raised in the social settings around pregnancy and birth.

Freddy McConnell appeared on This Morning with his mum
Freddy McConnell appeared on This Morning with his mum. Picture: ITV

"If there was a way that someone like me could go through this experience and be gendered correctly on forms, and if I could take antenatal classes and pregnancy yoga which I was. Then it would be so much easier. The birth certificate says I'm the mother, it does need to change.

And speaking about fatherhood, he said: "I absolutely love it. I always had the sense that I was meant to be a parent. I’m glad that this is something i’ve meant to do. I just love it it’s my job."

Many viewers took to Twitter to praise Freddy, with one writing: "Thank you for interviewing Freddy McConnell & his mum today. Will be watching his documentary with my 13yr non-binary kid who also wants a family #ThisMorning".

Seahorse: the dad who gave birth is on BBC Two tomorrow.

