Woman charges husband £250 a month for cleaning their house

18 August 2023, 12:27 | Updated: 18 August 2023, 13:39

Mum Brianna revealed she charges her husband a 'cleaning fee' every month.
Mum Brianna revealed she charges her husband a 'cleaning fee' every month. Picture: TikTok/@themamabrianna/Alamy

The savvy wife secretly pocketed the cash and planned to put it towards an "expensive hobby".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman has been praised for charging her husband $250 a month for deep-cleaning the house they share with their children.

The busy mum, who goes by @themamabrianna on TikTok, shared a time-lapse video of herself steam-mopping her kitchen floor with a message written over the top to explain the backstory.

She began: "On the first of every month, $250 comes out of my husband’s bank account. It’s for our house cleaner. The house gets deep cleaned on the first of every month."

Brianna, who shares two toddlers with her husband, admitted she first asked for help at home when she was expecting her second baby.

"I asked for a house cleaner years ago, when I was pregnant and vomiting ten times a day while also caring for our one year old," she revealed.

"At the time, my husband said it wasn't in our budget.

"But a few months ago, he asked if I still wanted to have a regular house cleaner.

"Obviously, I said yes," she confirmed.

The social media star, whose video has since gone viral with over 7.6million views, explained that she told her partner she would set it all up and just needed "$250 cash monthly to pay her".

She added: "So he's been getting $250 in cash for me every month to pay the house cleaner, but what he doesn't know, is that I'm the one who's been deep cleaning the house on the 1st of every month.

"I've just been pocketing the cash.

"I think I'll use that cash to find myself a new, expensive hobby.

"My husband doesn't seem to mind those."

The mother joked with followers after posting the now viral video.
The mother joked with followers after posting the now viral video. Picture: TikTok/@themamabrianna

Mothers and wives who follow the TikToker were quick to applaud Brianna's savvy trick to earn some extra cash.

"As a professional house cleaner, I feel you STRONGLY need to increase your house cleaner's pay. Far too cheap ;)," joked one user.

But many highlighted the deeper message the content creator was trying to communicate and applauded her for sharing the potentially life-saving tip.

At the end of the video, Brianna wrote: "If you feel the need to hide money from your partner in order to plan your escape, check the resource in my bio," with a link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

TikTok users praised Brianna for sharing such an important message.
TikTok users praised Brianna for sharing such an important message. Picture: TikTok/@themamabrianna

An outpouring of messages flooded her post following the heartbreaking finish, which hit a nerve with many of her followers.

One women's aid worker wrote: "From someone who works at a domestic abuse shelter thank you for what you do!"

"Sad how I immediately knew it was for a way out. I say the cleaner raises prices to $500/monthly starting on this month," wrote another.

A third urged: "To the wives thankful they've never had to save secret money - please start saving secret money!"

While some fans were confused by the content, one follower summarised what Brianna was trying to get across, writing: "To make sure I've got this right, she's safe, she just wants an expensive hobby but this could be a good idea for ppl that need to get out?"

The TikTok star confirmed that was her exact intention, simply replying: "WINNER WINNER".

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Wilko have launched a huge sale

Wilko administration sale: When does it start and what are the discounts?

News

The government have called for pubs to serve alcohol before 11am

Government calls for pubs to open early on Sunday for World Cup Final

News

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

A Reddit user told the story of her being banned from attending her father's wedding

Dad bans 17-year-old daughter from 'no children' wedding

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Alison Hammond told fans she was joining the Loose Women line-up.

Alison Hammond reveals she's joining Loose Women

Celebrities

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Showbiz

Celebrity Race Across the World is on the way following the hugely successful original series.

Celebrity Race Across the World: Line-up, start date and where they're racing

TV & Movies

Charlotte Hawkins broke down while discussing the death of her dog Bailey

Charlotte Hawkins breaks down on Good Morning Britain over death of beloved dog

Celebrities

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children

Emmerdale's Liam Fox: Wife, children and reason for leaving soap revealed

Showbiz

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?

Has Dan Spencer left Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said?

TV & Movies

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

Showbiz

Eastenders bosses have confirmed the date of Cindy Beale's return.

EastEnders confirms date of Cindy Beale's shock return to Walford

TV & Movies

Claire Sweeney has joined the cast of Coronation Street

Is Claire Sweeney in Coronation Street? Her new role explained

Celebrities

Christine McGuinness responded to a curious follower on Instagram.

Christine McGuinness 'not allowed' to share photos of kids since Paddy McGuinness split

Celebrities

Michael Parkinson wife and children: Inside his family life

Michael Parkinson wife and children: Inside his family life

Showbiz

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'

Showbiz

Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch reveals secret nine-year-relationship with co-star

Showbiz