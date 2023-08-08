'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say'

8 August 2023, 15:10

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say' [Stock Images]
'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say' [Stock Images]. Picture: Getty

A mum has defended her baby name choice after admitting people have questioned why she named her daughter after a spice.

Mum-of-two Brooke Scheurn has revealed she doesn't care what people say about her unique baby name.

The social media star gave birth to her daughter back in 2022 and has admitted that people have been surprised when they learn the little girl's name, claiming she'd named her after a 'spice'.

And the name everyone is making a fuss of? Clove.

In a clip shared on her TikTok page, Brooke wrote: "Wow we can’t believe you named your baby after a spice…", before adding: "Us not caring because she is the cutest baby ever.”

The mum and dad decided to name their baby girl Clove [Stock Image]
The mum and dad decided to name their baby girl Clove [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

While some reactions haven't been too positive, when Brooke announced the birth of her little girl last year – and the unique name – people showered her with love and support.

One person commented: "Such a beautiful name for a beautiful baby, congrats!!!"

Another posted: "Congrats!!! Oh I just LOVE her name! so precious💕."

Clove is a gender-neutral name of German origin [Stock Image]
Clove is a gender-neutral name of German origin [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

Clove is a gender-neutral name with a German origin, which means 'a nail' or 'spice'.

The moniker is quite unique, ranking number 93 in 2022 for the most popular gender-neutral baby names.

According to The Bump, the name started to significantly increase in popularity in 2020 and beyond after dropping from in 2019.

They write that the origin of the spice Clove could have something to do with the baby name, writing: "This delicious flower bud comes from the Myrtaceae tree family and is used as an integral ingredient in many cuisines and fragranced products around the world.

"If you’re looking for an earthy nature name to match baby’s hearty personality, Clove ticks all the boxes."

Read more:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A mum left her children with a stranger on the plane [stock image]

Mum leaves stranger to babysit her children after she refused to swap plane seats

"Does your daycare do this!? Coz I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot!

Mum reveals her kids' nursery hands out gourmet breakfasts during drop-off

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Where can kids eat for free in the summer holidays? Full list of restaurants

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Trending on Heart

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill [Stock Image]

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her body image struggles

Molly-Mae Hague says she's 'happy' with post-baby body after image struggles

Showbiz

Yolande Trueman made a surprise appearance in EastEnders this week

Who plays Yolande Trueman in EastEnders and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

Showbiz

The guest brought along a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers

Antiques Roadshow guest stunned over valuation of Queen Victoria's underwear

TV & Movies

Who is Sandra Bullock's partner, what is ALS and how did Bryan Randall he die?

Sandra Bullock partner: Who is Bryan Randall and what is ALS?

Showbiz

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

Showbiz

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Joanne Clifton talks putting her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Joanne Clifton puts her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Showbiz

BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast

Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

TV & Movies

Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street

Coronation Street: Is Lucy Fallon returning as Bethany Platt?

TV & Movies

Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Robbie Williams reveals he wants cosmetic 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Showbiz

Ed Sheeran wearing his glasses and a black blazer and tie alongside a picture of his wife Cherry Seaborn and a tiny pair of socks for their daughter

Ed Sheeran children: Names, ages and what he's said about them

Showbiz

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Stacey Solomon fans spot 'rude' plane habit as family jet off on holiday

Stacey Solomon fans spot 'rude' plane habit as family jet off on holiday

Showbiz