The most popular baby names of 2023 have been revealed.

By Alice Dear

Muhammad and Lily have topped the list of the most popular baby names of 2023 so far.

Like anything, baby names go in and out of fashion, with certain monikers popping up for a few years and then disappearing while others stand the test of time.

These changes can be down to a number of factors; the release of a popular film starring a much-loved protagonist, the downfall of a celebrity figure or the emerging baby names from the showbiz world.

It's always interesting to reflect on the changes that happen year-on-year, and now, we know the most popular baby names of 2023 so far.

In data published by BabyCentre, the most popular name for boys has been revealed as Muhammed, while Sophia has been knocked off the top spot this year by Lily.

Top 100 baby boy names for 2023

Arthur, sixth most popular, has jumped up five places in the top 100 list, while Jack is proving less popular in 2023, dropping by one place to seventh.

The name Jude has seen a huge popularity surge, moving 28 places up in the list, just like Jayden (+18 places), Sebastian (+24 places) and Ezra (+19 places).

Some new names have also entered the top 100 list this year, including Mateo, Axel, Musa, Sam, Austin, Cody, Hamza, Frankie, Harvey, Felix, John, Eddie, Elias, Jake, Ahmed and Junior.

Adam has seen a huge decline in popularity this year, dropping 37 places lower on the list, alongside Joshua dropping 30 places and Ayaan dropping 34 places.

Full results for boys:

1. Muhammad +0

2. Noah +0

3. Theo +0

4. Leo +0

5. Oliver +0

6. Arthur +5

7. Jack -1

8. Freddie +2

9. George -2

10. Luca -2

11. Henry +4

12. Ethan -3

13. Oscar +1

14. Jude +28

15. Alfie +7

16. Archie +1

17. Jacob +9

18. Liam +7

19. Charlie -3

20. Thomas -1

21. Jayden +18

22. Teddy -4

23. Harry -10

24. Aiden -3

25. James +15

26. Lucas +1

27. Tommy +16

28. Ezra +19

29. Jaxon +2

30. Louis -7

31. Elijah +3

32. Daniel -4

33. Finley -9

34. Isaac -1

35. Max -3

36. Ryan -24

37. Theodore -1

38. Sebastian +24

39. Yusuf +12

40. Nathan +9

41. Albie +5

42. Alexander +6

43. Hugo +47

44. Ahmed (new)

45. Arlo -7

46. David +23

47. Roman +9

48. Logan +6

49. William -8

50. Caleb -21

51. Dylan -1

52. Hudson +22

53. Rory +0

54. Harrison +11

55. Mason -11

56. Reuben -19

57. Adam -37

58. Gabriel +17

59. Zain -24

60. Joshua -30

61. Kai -9

62. Mateo (new)

63. Abdul +22

64. Alex +2

65. Grayson +5

66. Luke +20

67. Joseph +21

68. Michael -10

69. Myles -9

70. Zion +27

71. Ali -26

72. Samuel -15

73. Toby -18

74. Benjamin -2

75. Jason -7

76. Axel (new)

77. Hunter -4

78. Musa (new)

79. Oakley +5

80. Reggie +11

81. Sam (new)

82. Austin (new)

83. Cody (new)

84. Edward +8

85. Asher -6

86. Hamza (new)

87. Jesse -20

88. Rowan -11

89. Frankie (new)

90. Harvey (new)

91. Felix (new)

92. John (new)

93. Levi -22

94. Abdullah +5

95. Ayaan -34

96. Eddie (new)

97. Eli -14

98. Elias (new)

99. Jake (new)

100. Junior (new)

Top 100 baby girl names for 2023

This year, the name Lily has knocked Sophia off the top spot, while Olivia remains in third place, followed by Amelia and Freya (both up two places).

Some of the new names entering the top 100 baby girl names of 2023 include Sarah, Lyra, Delilah, Hazel, Riley, Clara, Niamh, Ariella, Ophelia, Zahra, Athena, Cora, Amelie and Amber.

Scarlett has had a huge surge of popularity this year, moving 46 places up in the list. Meanwhile, Esme has jumped by 38 places and Layla by 34.

The names seeing the biggest drop in popularity include Ada (dropping 49 places), Emma (dropping 39 places), Leah (dropping 43 places) and Erin (dropping 22 places).

Full results for girls:

1. Lily +1

2. Sophia -1

3. Olivia +0

4. Amelia +2

5. Freya +2

6. Aria +2

7. Ava -2

8. Isabella +4

9. Isla -5

10. Mila +31

11. Grace +3

12. Layla +34

13. Maryam +23

14. Willow +9

15. Elsie +7

16. Ivy -6

17. Ella +1

18. Evelyn +16

19. Evie -4

20. Mia -7

21. Maya -12

22. Daisy -2

23. Emily -12

24. Sienna +5

25. Charlotte +8

26. Florence +6

27. Isabelle +0

28. Luna -4

29. Poppy -4

30. Aurora +22

31. Fatima +6

32. Matilda +23

33. Millie -16

34. Phoebe +5

35. Eliana +10

36. Zara -20

37. Zoe -11

38. Eva +12

39. Ayla +1

40. Darcie +22

41. Harper -3

42. Rosie -21

43. Ayzal (new)

44. Hannah -25

45. Maisie -3

46. Scarlett +46

47. Violet +19

48. Emilia -13

49. Nur -18

50. Sophie -22

51. Chloe -8

52. Esme +38

53. Aisha +32

54. Alice -3

55. Bonnie +25

56. Hallie -12

57. Lottie +6

58. Sarah (new)

59. Imogen +16

60. Penelope +14

61. Ellie +12

62. Maeve +5

63. Ruby -9

64. Lyra (new)

65. Maria +6

66. Delilah (new)

67. Jasmine +28

68. Nora -9

69. Talia +8

70. Eleanor -6

71. Erin -22

72. Hazel (new)

73. Riley (new)

74. Robyn -9

75. Thea -17

76. Bella -19

77. Mabel +22

78. Maddison -9

79. Ada -49

80. Clara (new)

81. Niamh (new)

82. Rose -4

83. Nova +1

84. Orla +3

85. Arabella -15

86. Ariella (new)

87. Emma -39

88. Abigail -5

89. Olive +7

90. Ophelia (new)

91. Zahra (new)

92. Anaya -24

93. Athena (new)

94. Cora (new)

95. Lucy -19

96. Amelie (new)

97. Gabriella -9

98. Lara -1

99. Leah -43

100. Amber (new)

