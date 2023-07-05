The most popular baby names of 2023 have been revealed

5 July 2023, 12:56

The most popular baby names of 2023 have been revealed
The most popular baby names of 2023 have been revealed. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Muhammad and Lily have topped the list of the most popular baby names of 2023 so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Like anything, baby names go in and out of fashion, with certain monikers popping up for a few years and then disappearing while others stand the test of time.

These changes can be down to a number of factors; the release of a popular film starring a much-loved protagonist, the downfall of a celebrity figure or the emerging baby names from the showbiz world.

It's always interesting to reflect on the changes that happen year-on-year, and now, we know the most popular baby names of 2023 so far.

In data published by BabyCentre, the most popular name for boys has been revealed as Muhammed, while Sophia has been knocked off the top spot this year by Lily.

The top baby names of 2023 so far have revealed some interesting results
The top baby names of 2023 so far have revealed some interesting results. Picture: Getty

Top 100 baby boy names for 2023

Arthur, sixth most popular, has jumped up five places in the top 100 list, while Jack is proving less popular in 2023, dropping by one place to seventh.

The name Jude has seen a huge popularity surge, moving 28 places up in the list, just like Jayden (+18 places), Sebastian (+24 places) and Ezra (+19 places).

Some new names have also entered the top 100 list this year, including Mateo, Axel, Musa, Sam, Austin, Cody, Hamza, Frankie, Harvey, Felix, John, Eddie, Elias, Jake, Ahmed and Junior.

Adam has seen a huge decline in popularity this year, dropping 37 places lower on the list, alongside Joshua dropping 30 places and Ayaan dropping 34 places.

Full results for boys:

1. Muhammad +0

2. Noah +0

3. Theo +0

4. Leo +0

5. Oliver +0

6. Arthur +5

7. Jack -1

8. Freddie +2

9. George -2

10. Luca -2

11. Henry +4

12. Ethan -3

13. Oscar +1

14. Jude +28

15. Alfie +7

16. Archie +1

17. Jacob +9

18. Liam +7

19. Charlie -3

20. Thomas -1

21. Jayden +18

22. Teddy -4

23. Harry -10

24. Aiden -3

25. James +15

26. Lucas +1

27. Tommy +16

28. Ezra +19

29. Jaxon +2

30. Louis -7

31. Elijah +3

32. Daniel -4

33. Finley -9

34. Isaac -1

35. Max -3

36. Ryan -24

37. Theodore -1

38. Sebastian +24

39. Yusuf +12

40. Nathan +9

41. Albie +5

42. Alexander +6

43. Hugo +47

44. Ahmed (new)

45. Arlo -7

46. David +23

47. Roman +9

48. Logan +6

49. William -8

50. Caleb -21

51. Dylan -1

52. Hudson +22

53. Rory +0

54. Harrison +11

55. Mason -11

56. Reuben -19

57. Adam -37

58. Gabriel +17

59. Zain -24

60. Joshua -30

61. Kai -9

62. Mateo (new)

63. Abdul +22

64. Alex +2

65. Grayson +5

66. Luke +20

67. Joseph +21

68. Michael -10

69. Myles -9

70. Zion +27

71. Ali -26

72. Samuel -15

73. Toby -18

74. Benjamin -2

75. Jason -7

76. Axel (new)

77. Hunter -4

78. Musa (new)

79. Oakley +5

80. Reggie +11

81. Sam (new)

82. Austin (new)

83. Cody (new)

84. Edward +8

85. Asher -6

86. Hamza (new)

87. Jesse -20

88. Rowan -11

89. Frankie (new)

90. Harvey (new)

91. Felix (new)

92. John (new)

93. Levi -22

94. Abdullah +5

95. Ayaan -34

96. Eddie (new)

97. Eli -14

98. Elias (new)

99. Jake (new)

100. Junior (new)

The most popular baby boy names of 2023 are Muhammad, Noah and Theo
The most popular baby boy names of 2023 are Muhammad, Noah and Theo. Picture: Getty

Top 100 baby girl names for 2023

This year, the name Lily has knocked Sophia off the top spot, while Olivia remains in third place, followed by Amelia and Freya (both up two places).

Some of the new names entering the top 100 baby girl names of 2023 include Sarah, Lyra, Delilah, Hazel, Riley, Clara, Niamh, Ariella, Ophelia, Zahra, Athena, Cora, Amelie and Amber.

Scarlett has had a huge surge of popularity this year, moving 46 places up in the list. Meanwhile, Esme has jumped by 38 places and Layla by 34.

The names seeing the biggest drop in popularity include Ada (dropping 49 places), Emma (dropping 39 places), Leah (dropping 43 places) and Erin (dropping 22 places).

Full results for girls:

1. Lily +1

2. Sophia -1

3. Olivia +0

4. Amelia +2

5. Freya +2

6. Aria +2

7. Ava -2

8. Isabella +4

9. Isla -5

10. Mila +31

11. Grace +3

12. Layla +34

13. Maryam +23

14. Willow +9

15. Elsie +7

16. Ivy -6

17. Ella +1

18. Evelyn +16

19. Evie -4

20. Mia -7

21. Maya -12

22. Daisy -2

23. Emily -12

24. Sienna +5

25. Charlotte +8

26. Florence +6

27. Isabelle +0

28. Luna -4

29. Poppy -4

30. Aurora +22

31. Fatima +6

32. Matilda +23

33. Millie -16

34. Phoebe +5

35. Eliana +10

36. Zara -20

37. Zoe -11

38. Eva +12

39. Ayla +1

40. Darcie +22

41. Harper -3

42. Rosie -21

43. Ayzal (new)

44. Hannah -25

45. Maisie -3

46. Scarlett +46

47. Violet +19

48. Emilia -13

49. Nur -18

50. Sophie -22

51. Chloe -8

52. Esme +38

53. Aisha +32

54. Alice -3

55. Bonnie +25

56. Hallie -12

57. Lottie +6

58. Sarah (new)

59. Imogen +16

60. Penelope +14

61. Ellie +12

62. Maeve +5

63. Ruby -9

64. Lyra (new)

65. Maria +6

66. Delilah (new)

67. Jasmine +28

68. Nora -9

69. Talia +8

70. Eleanor -6

71. Erin -22

72. Hazel (new)

73. Riley (new)

74. Robyn -9

75. Thea -17

76. Bella -19

77. Mabel +22

78. Maddison -9

79. Ada -49

80. Clara (new)

81. Niamh (new)

82. Rose -4

83. Nova +1

84. Orla +3

85. Arabella -15

86. Ariella (new)

87. Emma -39

88. Abigail -5

89. Olive +7

90. Ophelia (new)

91. Zahra (new)

92. Anaya -24

93. Athena (new)

94. Cora (new)

95. Lucy -19

96. Amelie (new)

97. Gabriella -9

98. Lara -1

99. Leah -43

100. Amber (new)

Read more:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

Woman laying on a sofa holding a white fan on her face

8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

A mum has criticised a supermarket after her child was sick

Mum furious after son is sick in supermarket and she’s made to clear it up

A woman has been slammed for her choice of baby name

New mum told baby will be teased over 'worst name ever'

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

Trending on Heart

A woman was left furious when a neighbour ruined her garden

Woman furious after 'helpful' neighbour cuts down plants while she's on holiday

Nadia Sawalha has shared a funny video on the beach

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha proudly embraces her body in beach photos

Showbiz

Amy Walsh's daughter is following in her acting footsteps

Amy Walsh's daughter follows in mum's footsteps with new role in Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink poppy dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Fiona Phillips has opened up about her Alzheimer's diagnosis

Fiona Phillips reveals she's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's aged just 62

Showbiz

Dad refuses to pay for daughter's wedding as she won't let him walk her down the aisle

Dad refuses to pay for daughter's wedding as she won't let him walk her down the aisle

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning her house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning family home

Showbiz

Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove reboot 17 years later

Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove reboot 17 years later

Showbiz

Love Island's Abi reveals connection to Prince William and Prince Harry

Love Island Abi Morris: How does she know Prince William and Prince Harry?

Showbiz

The best Casa Amor moments in Love Island history

The most unforgettable Love Island Casa Amor moments in history

TV & Movies

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Exact date 40C heatwave set to hit Britain in July

News

The rumoured Casa Amor cast has been revealed

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast revealed

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has hit out at the trolls

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend herself after trolls say she can’t pay for family

Showbiz

Scarlett Moffatt has given birth to her first baby

Scarlett Moffatt gives birth to first baby and reveals sweet name

Showbiz