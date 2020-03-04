Tips to help protect yourself and your family from Coronavirus

The UK government has urged the public to wash their hands properly and regularly as concern about Coronavirus mount.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Britain is increasing every day, and the government has warned that the situation could become more serious in the next few weeks.

For now, official advice to the general public is to carry on as normal - but the government has warned that this advice may be subject to change.

Boris Johnson has said that workers should be given sick pay from the very first day if they are forced to self-isolate for Coronavirus, and experts have claimed that - in the worst case scenario - up to a fifth of the UK could be off work if things escalate.

There are steps you can take to help keep yourself safe from Coronavirus: here are the top expert tips and advice:

Wash your hands

The best thing you can do to help protect yourself against Coronavirus is to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly with warm soap and water.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press conference earlier this week: "We can all continue to do our bit to fight this virus — by washing our hands with soap and water for the length of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice."

For more information on how to properly wash your hands, click here.

Seek advice if returning from affected areas

Those who have - since mid-February - returned from the Hubei province in China, areas in northern Italy on lockdown or special care zones in South Korea have been urged to stay indoors, avoid contact with people, and dial 111 for NHS advice.

People who have returned from China, South Korea Cambodia, Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand Vietnam, and northern Italy are advised to dial 111 if experiencing symptoms.

Keep your phone clean

Experts have warned that your smartphone could be a carrier for Coronavirus, as germs thrive on glass surfaces. It is recommended that you clean it twice a day with alcohol wipes.

Take care of your elderly relatives

It is understood that the most vulnerable to Coronavirus are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. If you are showing symptoms, it has been recommended that you stay away from relatives who fall under these two categories.

Wash clothes thoroughly

The NHS recommends that you wash your clothes at at least 40C with a bleach-based powder or detergent to ensure that germs on clothes are killed.