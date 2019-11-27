Best Black Friday holiday deals 2019 including RyanAir, TUI and Virgin Atlantic

Here's the best Black Friday sales for holidays. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Here’s the best Black Friday holiday deals for your next family break.

It’s cold, wet and windy outside, which means we’re all in desperate need of a holiday.

And with the Black Friday sales in full swing, it could be the perfect time to pick up a discounted trip for you and your family.

So, whether you want to jet halfway across the world, or take a short break in Europe - check out the best Black Friday holiday deals on the market.

The budget airline is offering a whole week of incredible deals, but you have just 24 hours to book them as the offers run out at 11.59pm every day.

Day three of the sale included 250,000 seats from just £9.99, which are valid between December and February, while Day Four served up 20% off all flights to Budapest.

Read More: Martin Lewis reveals best Black Friday deals from Boots’ No7 makeup to Amazon and SIM savings

Previous deals include £30 off return flights for summer 2020 and 25 per cent off flights to Poland.

For the latest, keep an eye out on their website here.

TUI have plenty of holidays in the sale this - but you’ll need to book by Monday 2nd December in order to get the best deals.

Our favourite from their online deals is to the festive destination of Lapland which start from £427pp, including stays in Lapland's capital Rovaniemi.

Read More: Black Friday 2019: Best clothing and fashion deals on the high street from ASOS to Topshop and Marks & Spencer

TUI are selling a trip to Lapland's capital Rovaniemi for £478pp. Picture: PA Images

And considering prices often start at around £800pp, that’s more than a 40% saving.

Elsewhere on the site, TUI is also offering three discount codes that customers can apply to any holiday at checkout.

Those who are spending £1,000 can use the code BLK100 to get a £100 discount.

If you spend over £2,000, the code BLK125 will give you a £125 discount.

While customers who spend £3,000 can take £150 off at checkout with code BLK150.

The discount codes are available on all departures up until 31 October 2020 and include holidays to all destinations including Spain, Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

The popular airline have launched a whole week of deals with a new one unlocking every day.

The first deal of the Black Friday sale sees 20% off some Virgin Caribbean destinations including Antigua, Barbados and St. Lucia starting at just £428 per person.

Return flights and a stay at Antigua’s Starfish Holly Beach Resort are on sale for £899 per person, while flights and a stay at Sunscape Splash Montego Bay hotel are priced at £949.

The offers released throughout the week will be available to customers until Monday 2 December at 11:59pm.

Eurostar Black Friday deals

If you just want to hop across to France for a weekend away, Eurostar are releasing single tickets to Paris, Lille and Brussels for for just £25, and any other station in Belgium for £31 one-way.

Tickets are on sale from 28 November to 2 December, for travel between 7 January and 6 February 2020 (excluding 25, 26 & 31 Jan and 1 & 2 Feb).

Travel experts Secret Escapes are running Black Friday Week in the run up to the big day which knocks prices of luxury hotels and spas.

Some of the best deals include a trip to see the Northern Lights in Iceland for up to 44% less.

A 5* all-inclusive Cyprus winter sun beach holiday is also on sale for just £279 pp.

The popular travel site is also getting in on the Black Friday fun by offering is customers at least 40% off on selected stays until 2 December.

Included in the deal you can get a 5* Hotels in cities such as Paris, Tokyo and Rome.