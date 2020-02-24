Holidaymakers stranded in Canary Islands as Saharan sandstorm causes major delays

24 February 2020, 11:59

Holidaymakers were left stranded over the weekend due to the sandstorm
Holidaymakers were left stranded over the weekend due to the sandstorm. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

British tourists have been left stranded in various areas of the Canary Island after a sandstorm from the Sahara swept over the Spanish islands.

On Sunday, flights in and out of Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and North and South Tenerife Airports were cancelled due to the conditions.

Flights in and out have now resumed, however, with many disruptions and delays.

Over the weekend, the regional government issued an alert which advised people to stay indoors and avoid travelling.

The sandstorm had originated in the Sahara desert, and had been carried around 300 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

One holidaymaker, Michael Nixon, told the Metro that he was meant to return back to Newcastle last Wednesday, but was "unsure" if his flight would go ahead due to the weather.

He told the publication: "It’s all a bit surreal. A heavy mist came in last night followed by very strong gusty winds during the night.

There are still delays in and out of the Canary Islands
There are still delays in and out of the Canary Islands. Picture: PA

"This morning we awoke to yellowish haze and strong winds. We ventured out but it’s difficult to see with all of the sand in the air.

We are slightly concerned that our flight home on Wednesday could be affected. The sky is still yellow. It’s around 29C but visibility is around 200m."

Many flights in and out of the area have been delayed, so if you're heading there or on your way back, check with your airline.

