UK weather: Widespread snow could hit major cities today as Met Office issues severe warnings

24 February 2020, 06:54

Snow could hit major cities today
Snow could hit major cities today. Picture: Met Office, Getty Images

The Met Office has warned that snow, sleet and ran will hit the UK this week.

Just days after storm Dennis battered the UK, now parts of the country could see a flurry of snow. 

The Met Office warns that a spell of bitter cold air from Greenland means the white stuff may even hit London and the South East today, with a 60% chance of snowfall in the capital.

Elsewhere in the country, as the weather turns wintry, a yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and rain across the rest of the UK. 

Temperatures may plummet to as cold as -8, with up to 10cm of snow hitting lower levels of Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England.

Areas of Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, York, Sheffield, Middlesbrough and Lancaster are also included in this.

Higher ground in Scotland is also set to see significant snowfall, with those who live in the Central Belt set to face travel chaos.

Speaking to The Sun, Met Office forecaster, Luke Miall said: “Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest spell we've seen this winter across all areas.

“Daytimes will feel close to freezing in strong winds. It's one to really wrap up warm for, with polar maritime air from the north-west covering the whole country.

“Snow showers could happen anywhere, with western areas at highest risk.”

He then added: "The South-East's higher ground might get a dusting on grass before melting.

“Snow is fairly possible on the South-West's moors, and the North's higher ground could see a couple of centimetres.”

This comes after the country was hit by flooding, as storm Dennis brought heavy rainfall and strong winds.

And it looks as though this is set to continue as the Environment Agency has issued a new severe flood warning for the River Severn in Shrewsbury, which means 'an imminent danger to life'.

The government has also issued 86 flood warnings across the rest of the country which could cause travel chaos for commuters. 

