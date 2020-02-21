Poundland is selling 'snoring swatters' that'll sort out the noisy sleepers in your life

21 February 2020, 16:53

Anyone who has to deal with snoring needs one of these swatters
Anyone who has to deal with snoring needs one of these swatters. Picture: Getty

If your significant other is keeping you awake at night - and not for the right reasons - perhaps you should invest.

Poundland is selling a hilarious tool perfect for anyone that has to share a bed with a terrible snorer.

The £1 snoring swatter will finally get you a good night's sleep when that loud significant other is keeping you up for all the wrong reasons.

READ MORE: You can now buy Parma Violet and Love Heart scenter air fresheners from Poundland

The joke prodder is a hilarious gift to give your other half
The joke prodder is a hilarious gift to give your other half. Picture: Facebook

It's only a novelty piece, but for a pound you can't go wrong, and it's probably a lot less painful than a kick in the shins!

This nifty extendable fist provides "super king-size reach" according to its packaging, and it was spotted by an eagle-eyed shopper who posted a photo of it in the Facebook group B&M Bargains & More.

The anonymous shopper captioned the post: “Found this in Poundland, I think every woman needs one of these”.

Unsurprisingly, the fist was a huge hit with all of the other female group members.“I’m off shopping” said one.

Another added: “I need one of these”.

Earlier this year the store also sold fists that were prodding the snorer
Earlier this year the store also sold fists that were prodding the snorer. Picture: Facebook

A third said: “Need!!!!! Currently sleeping on the sofa due to my walrus husband”.

Whilst another woman commented: “I needed this about five this morning, I would of quite happily jabbed him”.

The hilarious prodder comes in a blue colour and is captioned "give that snore a what for!" - will you be investing

