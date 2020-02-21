Poundland is selling 'snoring swatters' that'll sort out the noisy sleepers in your life

Anyone who has to deal with snoring needs one of these swatters. Picture: Getty

If your significant other is keeping you awake at night - and not for the right reasons - perhaps you should invest.

Poundland is selling a hilarious tool perfect for anyone that has to share a bed with a terrible snorer.

The £1 snoring swatter will finally get you a good night's sleep when that loud significant other is keeping you up for all the wrong reasons.

The joke prodder is a hilarious gift to give your other half. Picture: Facebook

It's only a novelty piece, but for a pound you can't go wrong, and it's probably a lot less painful than a kick in the shins!

This nifty extendable fist provides "super king-size reach" according to its packaging, and it was spotted by an eagle-eyed shopper who posted a photo of it in the Facebook group B&M Bargains & More.

The anonymous shopper captioned the post: “Found this in Poundland, I think every woman needs one of these”.

Unsurprisingly, the fist was a huge hit with all of the other female group members.“I’m off shopping” said one.

Another added: “I need one of these”.

Earlier this year the store also sold fists that were prodding the snorer. Picture: Facebook

A third said: “Need!!!!! Currently sleeping on the sofa due to my walrus husband”.

Whilst another woman commented: “I needed this about five this morning, I would of quite happily jabbed him”.

The hilarious prodder comes in a blue colour and is captioned "give that snore a what for!" - will you be investing