Europe's largest hotel spa proves why wellbeing should be at the heart of every city break

15 April 2019, 14:37 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 14:47

Corinthia Lisbon
Corinthia Lisbon is home to Europe's largest hotel spa . Picture: Getty

Home to Europe's largest ESPA, the Corinthia Lisbon is putting the relaxation back into your city break.

If you're planning on combining the bustle of Lisbon's inner city with the relaxation that comes from a spa, then the Corinthia in Lisbon is your next holiday getaway.

Only two and a half hours from the UK, Lisbon has been a magnet for young travellers looking for stunning architecture, sunshine and an emerging street food scene.

Situated in the outskirts of Lisbon lies the Corinthia Lisbon, which is conveniently located just 15 minutes from the airport.

A private chauffeur service is on hand to transport you from the airport, however, those looking for more budget friend options can access the hotel via the city's metro service or Uber.

Corinthia Lisbon junior suite
Corinthia Lisbon junior suite. Picture: Corinthia

While the hotel could rely solely on it's world-renowned name and 5-star rating, it continues to go that extra mile when it comes to customer service and hospitality that makes guests feel at home upon entering.

Executive members have exclusive access to the Sky Lounge for breakfast and evening drinks, where you're greeted with complimentary fizz and a breathtaking view over the city.

Upon entering the Junior Suite, fluffy bathrobes, fruit platters and a selection of ESPA skincare products are just a few of the little touches on hand to ensure you feel at home.

Home to Europe's largest ESPA, the Corinthia offers a variety of treatments to allow you to unwind, especially if you've had a busy day exploring the Chiado and Barrio Alto district.

Lisbon
Lisbon. Picture: Getty

Head downstairs and you'll find the ambiently lit relaxation room, where you can sip on herbal teas before heading to one of 13 treatment rooms.

Spread out over an impressive 3,500 m², the spa also houses a gym and heated indoor swimming pool.

Elsewhere you'll find exceptional heat and sensory experiences such as a jacuzzi, sauna, steam bath, bucket showers, cold plunge and ice fountain.

The péice de réstiance, was the luxurious Hammam experience in which was both indulgent and relaxing.

Taking inspiration from the traditional Moroccan Hammam's, you're lathered up in a cleansing foam before being gently rubbed from head to toe.

Corinthia Spa hotel
Corinthia Spa hotel. Picture: Corinthia Lisbon
Corinthia Lisbon spa
Corinthia Lisbon spa. Picture: Corinthia Lisbon

A light massage using essential oils is used to relax the muscles and keep the skin supple, and after drifting asleep you'll wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Elsewhere, the hotel is on hand to make sure you're looking after your body from the inside too with their in-house restaurant Evra.

Inspired by Portuguese gastronomic tradition the chefs have masterminded a menu that's modern and progressive using fresh ingredients for a series of dishes where root vegetables and seafood are at the heart.

Corinthia Lisbon Evra restaurant
Corinthia Lisbon Evra restaurant. Picture: Corinthia

Stand-out starters such as Rooster dumpling, low temperature egg yolk, truffled sea salt along with the Hare pie with fermented apple are delicious.

The main courses really showcase different flavours, while the chefs preferred method of cooking on an open grill means the meats are succulent.

Try the Partridge, pumpkin, King Oyster mushrooms and parsley oil to tantalise your tastebuds, before dishing up the hearty dessert menu which has a fabulous Chestnut, chocolate, Port Wine and vanilla pudding.

An overnight stay at Corinthia Lisbon costs from €165/£140 per room per night (two sharing) including breakfast.

