Eurostar set to resume trains to Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris in weeks

By Alice Dear

Eurostar will be resuming a number of routes, months after closing them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City breaks may still be possible for some people in the UK this year as Eurostar announce plans to restart routes to Europe.

Their direct services from London to Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris will be starting again in a matter of weeks.

The Anglo-Dutch route is set to resume from July 9, while the Disneyland Paris route is set to return from August 2.

This comes four months after the services were stopped due to a lack of travellers amid the pandemic.

With the opening of these two routes, Eurostar will also be offering customers more flexibility with their journeys.

Passengers who book throughout the rest of 2020 can now change their travel plans up to two weeks before, without an unwanted fee.

Customers taking these trains have been told they will be expected to wear a face mask during their journey.

Other safety measures will also be put in place, including sufficient space between passengers, as well as a more strict cleaning regime.

The onboard catering service will also be closed to passengers during these journeys.

