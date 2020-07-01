Eurostar set to resume trains to Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris in weeks

1 July 2020, 12:33

Their direct services from London to Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris will be starting again in a matter of weeks
Their direct services from London to Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris will be starting again in a matter of weeks. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eurostar will be resuming a number of routes, months after closing them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City breaks may still be possible for some people in the UK this year as Eurostar announce plans to restart routes to Europe.

Their direct services from London to Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris will be starting again in a matter of weeks.

The Anglo-Dutch route is set to resume from July 9, while the Disneyland Paris route is set to return from August 2.

READ MORE: England's 36 other coronavirus hotspots that are at risk of local lockdown

Eurostar will also be offering customers more flexibility with their journeys
Eurostar will also be offering customers more flexibility with their journeys. Picture: Getty

This comes four months after the services were stopped due to a lack of travellers amid the pandemic.

With the opening of these two routes, Eurostar will also be offering customers more flexibility with their journeys.

Passengers who book throughout the rest of 2020 can now change their travel plans up to two weeks before, without an unwanted fee.

People will still be able to head to Disneyland Paris this year
People will still be able to head to Disneyland Paris this year. Picture: Getty

Customers taking these trains have been told they will be expected to wear a face mask during their journey.

Other safety measures will also be put in place, including sufficient space between passengers, as well as a more strict cleaning regime.

The onboard catering service will also be closed to passengers during these journeys.

READ MORE: MOT suspension ends for drivers as mandatory tests start again from August

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There's a new sheet-changing method in town

We've all been changing our duvets wrong, as experts reveal we should roll them up
This wooden spoon cleaning hack has left people disgusted

Disgusting wooden spoon test lets you see hidden dirt in your kitchen utensil
The rules on mobile hairdressers during lockdown (stock images)

When can mobile hairdressers go back to work? English lockdown rules explained

News

Local lockdown could face other areas in England

England's 36 other coronavirus hotspots that are at risk of local lockdown

News

You can look like a princess on your big day

Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding dress collection

Trending on Heart

What are the Love Island Australia contestants doing now?

Love Island Australia series one cast: Where are they now?

All of lockdown's drama will be turned into a show

Boris Johnson's handling of COVID-19 is going to become a TV series
The star looks stunning in the printed bikini

Nadia Sawalha stuns in new unedited bikini pics, leaving fans gobsmacked
When is the Love Island final?

How long is Love Island Australia on for and when is the final?
Smith Jerrod from SATC looks totally different now

Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis looks totally different now

Celebrities