Heathrow Airport strike 2019: Which flights are cancelled and am I entitled to compensation?

Here's how the Heathrow airport strike may affect your holiday plans this summer.

Anyone planning on going on holiday this summer could face last minute changes to their travel plans as staff working at Heathrow Airport will be going on strike.

In a row over pay, trade union ‘Unite the union’ announced last week that 4000 workers are set to walk out on a string of dates during the airports busiest time.

This includes security guards, engineers, passenger service operatives and passenger service drivers.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the strikes and how they might affect you.

Which flights are cancelled?

The dates affected by the strikes are:

Friday July 26, Saturday July 27, Monday August 5, Tuesday August 6, Friday August 23 and Saturday August 24.

According to the union, the walkout "could potentially shut down the airport", however Heathrow insists they are determined to "minimise disruption" and keep flights running as normal.

A Heathrow spokesperson told Sun Online Travel: “We are disappointed that Unite will be taking strike action.

"Following this decision, we will be implementing contingency plans that will ensure the airport remains open and operating safely throughout any coordinated action.

"We will be working alongside our airline partners to minimise disruption caused to passengers as they look towards their well-deserved summer holidays.”

What is the industrial action about?

Following a dispute over pay, airline, airport and air traffic control staff are staging a walkout.

“There is deepening anger over pay among workers who are essential to the smooth running of Heathrow Airport,” said Unite regional coordinating officer Wayne King.

“They are fed up of being expected to accept crumbs while the chief executive pockets an eye popping 103 per cent rise in his pay package and shareholders are handed dividends of over £2 billion in the last two years alone.”

However, a spokesperson has since told Sun Online, that they are committed to finding a solution.

They said: "We have proposed a progressive pay package giving at least a 4.6 per cent pay rise to over 70 per cent of our frontline colleagues.

"The total package offered is above RPI and is specifically designed to boost the wages of lower paid colleagues.

"We have invited our union colleagues back to the table and urge them to continue working with us to reach an agreement.”

Are passengers entitled to compensation?

In most cases, airlines are not liable when flights are impacted by industrial action as it is classed by the Civil Aviation Authority, as an ‘extraordinary circumstance’.

This means that the airline does not have to pay its passengers compensation for any delays or cancellations that occur on the day of the strike.

You may be able to get a refund, compensation or a flight reschedule depending on how the airport is affected.