This is why you should run your shower for 20 minutes after getting back from holiday

15 July 2019, 12:35

You should run your shower for 20 minutes after going on holiday
You should run your shower for 20 minutes after going on holiday. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A doctor has revealed that using the shower straight after getting back from holiday could be harmful.

There’s nothing better than getting home after a long flight, dumping your suitcase by the stairs and climbing into the shower.

But it turns out your post-holiday routine could actually be putting your health at risk.

And microbiologist Dr Tom Makin has now warned people who haven’t used their shower for a few days could be exposed to harmful bacteria when they step back into the bathroom.

Collecting inside shower heads, water butts and pipes, the bacteria called legionella can contaminate droplets of water and, if inhaled into the lungs, causes legionnaire's disease.

Also known as legionellosis, this can then lead to pneumonia and even organ failure.

Your shower could be putting you at risk
Your shower could be putting you at risk. Picture: Getty Images

Explaining how he attempts to combat the risk of contracting the potentially deadly disease, Dr Makin said the first thing he does when he arrives back from holiday is turn on the shower.

Read More: The reason why pregnant women are turning their toilet seats BLUE

"I cover my nose and mouth with one hand and turn on the shower with the other,” he told the Daily Mail.

"After 20 minutes or so, I’ll turn the shower off and then I won’t go back into the bathroom for at least another 20 minutes."

This can become even worse through the summer months as the bacteria thrives in hotter temperatures, particularly stagnant water above 20C and below 45C.

Read More: Mum claims bathing her daughter, 3, in BREAST MILK treats her eczema

It can also be present in the hose or sprinkler system, meaning a spot of gardening could place you and your family at risk of infection.

Around 500 Brits a year contract legionnaire's and the World Health Organisation says that rising numbers could be down to more people having showers than baths.

Symptoms include breathlessness, high temperature, feverishness and a cough, although many cases go undiagnosed.

Treatment is very simple and the infection can usually be cured with a short dose of antibiotics.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Facebook users were horrified by the story

Wedding EVACUATED after drunk mother-of-the-bride ‘has accident on the dance floor’
The anonymous woman was shocked when she was told she'd have to pay to attend her friend's baby shower (stock image)

Mum-to-be slammed after charging guests £18 to attend her baby shower
Who was Alan Turing and what is he famous for?

Who is Alan Turing and why is he on the new £50 note? Everything about the WW2 code breaker who cracked Enigma

News

Alan Turing has been confirmed on the new £50 note

Alan Turing confirmed as the face of the new £50 note

The school offered to buy back the unwanted laptops for a mere £100

Parents lose £200 after school makes them buy laptops kids didn't actually need

Trending on Heart

A new Love Island contestant is set to enter the villa tonight

Love Island to send in new bombshell India Reynolds following tonight's brutal dumping

TV & Movies

Stars James Corden and Ruth Jones left a signed note thanking Barry fans for their support.

James Corden and Ruth Jones thank Barry Island's residents in the most AMAZING way as Gavin and Stacey filming continues

Celebrities

The stunner has a great sense of style too

Who is India Reynolds? New Love Island girl and page 3 girl from Reading

TV & Movies

Curtis has to make a choice between Maura and Francesca

Love Island first look: Curtis Pritchard finally commits as he chooses between Maura and Francesca

TV & Movies

Chris and Belle's romantic picnic date was interrupted by a tourist.

Love Island viewers spot HUGE blunder as woman carrying deck chairs gatecrashes date

TV & Movies

Dozens of viewers were convinced that the girl in the shop and at the bar were the same person

Love Island fans think they spotted shop assistant Anton gave his number to in last night's show

TV & Movies