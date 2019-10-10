Are there delays at London City Airport and what are Extinction Rebellion doing there?

Extinction Rebellion have started their three day protest at London City Airport. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

This week Extinction Rebellion are attempting to bring flights going in and out of London City Airport to a halt.

On Thursday 10th October, Extinction Rebellion started their protest at London City Airport.

Extinction Rebellion are currently four days in to a two week protest against the governments of the world for “climate and ecological justice”.

Part of the protests include the goal to shut down London City Airport as hundreds of rebels descend on the building, protesting against the expansion plans at the airport.

From delays to Extinction Rebellion’s plans and goals, here’s everything you need to know:

Extinction Rebellion are blocking the main entrance of London City Airport. Picture: PA

What is Extinction Rebellion doing at London City Airport?

Extinction Rebellion protesters have descended upon London City Airport as they protest against their expansion plans.

Today, the group Tweeted: “#ExtinctionRebellion has blockaded London City Airport. If aviation were a country, it would be 6th biggest emitter in the world. City of London companies cause 15% of global emissions. The science is clear - this airport means death.”

Protesters started to arrive at the airport at around 9AM on Thursday.

Many of the rebels are sitting in the main entrance of the airport, and at around 11AM there was reported to be 49 arrests made.

Some activists have glued themselves to the ground and the structure of the airport. Picture: PA

Are their any delays at London City Airport?

Extinction Rebellion have succeeded in grounding one plane, while London City Airport encourage flyers to keep checking the status of their flights.

At 10AM, London City Airport Tweeted: “We can confirm that a number of protesters have arrived at the airport. We continue to work with @metpoliceuk to ensure the safe operation of the airport, which remains fully open & operational. As of 0915 there have been over 60 flights which have either arrived or departed.”

Just about to take from London city airport. Our flight was infiltrated by a climate change protestor. #londoncityairport #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/eWBeeUiGHM — Warren Swalbe (@wazzas) October 10, 2019

They have since told passengers to check the stats of their flights before travelling to the airport.

An Extinction Rebellion protester succeeded in grounding a flight from London City Airport after boarding the flight and not allowing it to take off.

Video footage has surfaced of the man being led off an Aer Lingus flight to Dublin, and Aer Lingus has now denied the flight was "grounded".

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion have not ruled out more planes being boarded by protestors.

A Extinction Rebellion reportedly "grounded" a flight from the airport to Dublin. Picture: PA

What are Extinction Rebellion’s aims?

The Extinction Rebellion official website reads: “Extinction Rebellion is an international apolitical network using non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the Climate and Ecological Emergency.”

The activists site three demands from the UK which include the government “telling the truth” by “declaring a climate and ecological emergency”, “act now”, which calls on the government to act now to “halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025” and “beyond politics”, which calls for the government to “create and be led by the decisions of a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice”.