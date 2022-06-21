How to get a refund if the train strike cancelled or delayed your train

21 June 2022, 14:42

This is everything you need to know about applying for a train ticket refund amid the industrial strikes
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Can I get a refund if the train strikes affected my train, how do I apply for a refund and how much will I get back?

Train and tube strikes are taking place across three days this week, causing the nation's train services to be reduced by 80 cent.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, around 50,000 workers will be striking over pay, working conditions and redundancies, causing what is set to be Britain's most widespread industrial action this century.

Thousands of people will have their usual commutes affected, not to mention others heading off on holiday or travelling to Glastonbury this week.

But what are the rules around ticket refunds, can you apply for one amid the strikes and how much will you get back?

The train strike will reduce services by 80 per cent
Can I get a refund if my train has been cancelled or delayed due to the strikes?

Yes, you may be able to get a refund if your train journey has been affected by the strikes.

However, the amount you will receive back will depend on several things; whether your train was cancelled, rescheduled or delayed (and by how long).

This will apply to people who have bought train tickets in advance, people who have season tickets and people who have purchased a ticket on the day of their journey.

How can I claim a refund for my train ticket?

You can apply for a refund through the company that you were travelling with.

These are the train companies expected to be striking over the three days and links to their refund request pages:

The amount you get refunded depends on whether your train was delayed, cancelled or rescheduled
Can season ticket holders get a refund during the strikes?

Season ticket holders can claim back a refund if they decide not to travel during the strike days.

In a one-off arrangement, these customers will also be able to apply for a refund in the same way.

When are the train strikes starting and when do they end?

Train strike 2022: Start and end times, companies affected and National Rail's temporary timetable
