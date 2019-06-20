This WINE theme park is like Disneyland for adults

20 June 2019, 13:02

Fancy going to a wine theme park? Read on...
Fancy going to a wine theme park? Read on... Picture: Getty

La Cité du Vin - The City of Wine - is situated in France. And it's every bit as dreamy as it sounds.

Everyone knows there's nothing better in life than a good ol' fashioned trip to a theme park - so the news that we can combine this with drinking wine (our other main hobby) has really made our year.

La Cité du Vin - which translates to The City of Wine - is situated in Bordeaux, France, which is one of the country's most renowned wine regions.

Architects have said the decor in the theme park replicates wine in glasses and bottles
Architects have said the decor in the theme park replicates wine in glasses and bottles. Picture: Getty

The theme park / museum hybrid cost a whopping 80 million euros to build, and its restuarant features Eight hundred varieties of wine from 70 different countries. You won't, however, find any vertical drop rollercoasters in its grounds. Sorry about that...

But there are 20 wine themed sections and exhibits, including a simulated boat ride.

La Cité du Vin is situated in Bordeaux
La Cité du Vin is situated in Bordeaux. Picture: Getty

The design of the museum is, according to architects, supposed to imitate wine circulating around a glass - so visitors can expect an aesthetically pleasing experience.

Ticket prices start at just $25, which includes a glass of wine on entry.

